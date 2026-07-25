The UAE government has outlined specific categories of foreigners who can be nominated for Emirati nationality, including investors, doctors, and artists

Eligible candidates must fulfil three key conditions during the citizenship application process before approval can be granted

The UAE has also stated the circumstances under which a granted citizenship can be withdrawn from a holder

The United Arab Emirates has published details of the conditions that eligible foreigners must satisfy when applying for UAE citizenship.

The government spelt out exactly what the government expects from successful candidates.

UAE publishes 3 important actions foreigners must take to acquire citizenship. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UAE citizenship: Conditions for eligible foreigners

According to the UAE's official government portal, eligible applicants are required to abide by these conditions:

1. Take an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE

2. Commit to abiding by the country's laws.

3. Notify the relevant UAE government entity whenever they acquire or lose any other citizenship.

Failure to honour these conditions can result in the citizenship being revoked.

Who Can Be Nominated for UAE Citizenship

The pathway to UAE nationality is not open through a standard application process. Citizenship can only be granted through the Rulers' and Crown Princes' Courts, the Offices of the Executive Councils, and the Cabinet, based on nominations from federal entities.

The categories of foreigners eligible for nomination cover a wide range of skilled and distinguished individuals. These include investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, and intellectuals.

Talented artists and their immediate families, meaning spouses and children, are also on the list, as are individuals with other recognised creative talents.

Citizenship Can Be Withdrawn

One of the more significant aspects of the UAE's citizenship framework is its reversibility. The government has made clear that citizenship awarded under this system is not unconditional.

If a naturalised citizen breaches any of the stated conditions, particularly around oath obligations, legal compliance, or the disclosure of other nationalities held, the citizenship can be withdrawn.

This structure reflects the UAE's approach to naturalisation as a privilege extended to individuals who contribute meaningfully to the country, rather than a right acquired purely through residency or financial investment.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng