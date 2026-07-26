NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi fired back at allegations linking him to pro-Biafra ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Borno governor Ali Modu Sheriff accused Obi of never condemning IPOB and called him the most unqualified person to demand Tinubu's resignation

Obi appeared on national television to respond to Sheriff's claims about his (Obi's) stance on Nigeria's unity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has firmly denied claims that he harbours any agenda to break up Nigeria, pushing back against accusations made by a former northern governor.

The denial came on Sunday night, July 26, during an appearance on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, where Obi addressed the allegations head-on.

Peter Obi denies allegations that he wants to divide Nigeria, insisting he remains committed to the country's unity during a televised interview. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Sheriff's accusations against Obi

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, had levelled serious allegations against Obi after the ex-Labour Party chieftain called on President Bola Tinubu to resign or step aside due to the country's worsening security situation.

Sheriff responded by questioning Obi's credibility to make such a demand, arguing that Obi believes in Biafra and is using his presidential ambition as cover for a secessionist agenda. The former governor further alleged that Obi has never publicly condemned the activities or ideology of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing him as "the most unqualified person" to ask the president to leave office.

Peter Obi addresses bigotry allegation

Obi rejected the characterisation entirely, pointing to his personal visits to some of the most conflict-affected communities in northern Nigeria as evidence that he is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of region.

He argued that travelling to areas of intense insecurity in the north was a clear demonstration that his concern for the country goes beyond the south-east, where he hails from.

Obi said:

"I know what it takes to unite Nigeria.

"I will change the North. I have an idea of what is happening in the North, and nobody can drive that process in Nigeria better than me. I will work with them and ensure the unity, security and prosperity they desire are achieved."

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after he resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026.

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng