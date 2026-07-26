Breaking: Peter Obi Responds to Allegation of Pursuing Nigeria’s Division
- NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi fired back at allegations linking him to pro-Biafra ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections
- Former Borno governor Ali Modu Sheriff accused Obi of never condemning IPOB and called him the most unqualified person to demand Tinubu's resignation
- Obi appeared on national television to respond to Sheriff's claims about his (Obi's) stance on Nigeria's unity
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has firmly denied claims that he harbours any agenda to break up Nigeria, pushing back against accusations made by a former northern governor.
The denial came on Sunday night, July 26, during an appearance on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television, monitored by Legit.ng, where Obi addressed the allegations head-on.
Drama as man goes underneath Peter Obi's convoy vehicle, refuses to move until he sees him, video trends
Sheriff's accusations against Obi
Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, had levelled serious allegations against Obi after the ex-Labour Party chieftain called on President Bola Tinubu to resign or step aside due to the country's worsening security situation.
Sheriff responded by questioning Obi's credibility to make such a demand, arguing that Obi believes in Biafra and is using his presidential ambition as cover for a secessionist agenda. The former governor further alleged that Obi has never publicly condemned the activities or ideology of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing him as "the most unqualified person" to ask the president to leave office.
Peter Obi addresses bigotry allegation
Obi rejected the characterisation entirely, pointing to his personal visits to some of the most conflict-affected communities in northern Nigeria as evidence that he is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of region.
He argued that travelling to areas of intense insecurity in the north was a clear demonstration that his concern for the country goes beyond the south-east, where he hails from.
Obi said:
"I know what it takes to unite Nigeria.
"I will change the North. I have an idea of what is happening in the North, and nobody can drive that process in Nigeria better than me. I will work with them and ensure the unity, security and prosperity they desire are achieved."
Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after he resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026.
Read more on Peter Obi
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- JAMB 2026: Peter Obi speaks out for UTME candidates over alleged system failures in Nigeria
Prophetess warns Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.
In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.