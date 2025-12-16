Popular Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has been arrested following an attempt to kill himself after a breakup

Influencer Tunde Perry urged Nigerians to support and encourage Peller instead of condemning him

The 20-year-old recently made headlines after a serious car crash, adding to public concern about his well-being

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly been taken into custody by the police following an attempt to kill himself, reportedly caused by a breakup with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

According to social media influencer Tunde Perry, Peller is currently at a police station. He called for public support and encouragement for the young creator.

Peller is reportedly in police custody following an attempt to kill himself.

Perry appealed to Nigerians:

“Please let us all take it easy with Peller. He has been arrested and he is currently at the police station. We know what he did was bad and we have corrected him. Please, he needs our support and encouragement now. Let us forgive him."

Legit.ng reports that Peller intentionally crashed his new Mercedes-Benz along the Lekki expressway.

In now viral footage, Peller was heard speaking moments before the crash in a visible state of distress, thanking his followers and stating that he was ready to take his life.

He was immediately hospitalised after the crash.

However, reacting to the disturbing video, the Federal Road Safety Corps vowed to prosecute the content creator.

Fans react to news of Peller's arrest

Fans react to news of Peller's arrest

@iamtife_xx stated:

"Please let’s stop bullying and bashing him please 🙏🙏he’s an amazing person and no one is perfect😢let’s encourage and support them abeg"

@peaceful_heart_love shared:

"Tunde perry rest in Jesus name, you are yeye person, trying to milk their situation for content"

@onyinye_joy3030 wrote:

"Make we forgive ham keh? Hin no know say attempted s*icide is a punishable offense, wey hin for kukuma do the kini well"

@adekunle_0k02 noted:

"If police carry him he deserve and bcs that boy no just wan get sense…why he go still come online again dey talk say nah thing way fit kpai him he wan Dey do now"

@bobdickson715 noted:

"It's better for him to stay in prison for one year than he actually k*lld him self two days ago"

@agbabrine commented:

"Him won trend! Let him enjoy the trending… next subject.. if he had died. He die for nothing. Everyone would move on like nothing happened…"

@pioneerpete1 shared:

"Shey na we arrest am? If na another person you no go talk say make dem help am beg o, make he too go learn lesson for there, na people like him Dey there."

Peller attempts to take his own life after breakup with Jarvis.

Jarvis debunks cheating on Peller

Legit.ng earlier reported TikTok star Jarvis has finally debunked rumours that she cheated on her love interest, Peller.

The allegations came to light amid growing concern for Peller’s well-being following claims that he became emotionally distraught after receiving a breakup note from Jarvis.

Addressing fans during a live session, Jarvis defended herself, saying she has never cheated on Peller since they began their relationship.

