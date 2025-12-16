Popular Nigerian content creator and AI personality, Jarvis Jadrolita, has penned a message to netizens amid her drama with Peller

This happened after her boyfriend, Peller, reportedly tried to harm himself following a breakup message from Jarvis

In her post, which quickly went viral, Jarvis asked her fans on the TikTok app to calm down, stating that time will expose the truth

A well-known Nigerian digital personality and AI-themed content creator, Elizabeth Amadou, also known as Jarvis Jadrolita, has addressed social media users

This is coming amid the intense public attention and bashing surrounding her recent disagreement with fellow creator Peller.

Jarvis Jadrolita asks Nigerians to calm down

Reports had circulated online claiming that Peller attempted to harm himself shortly after receiving a message about the end of their romantic relationship.

The development went viral on social media, with many users directing strong criticism towards Jarvis and holding her responsible for the alleged incident.

In a TikTok post after the incident, @realjadrolita, reached out to the public in response to the growing backlash.

Rather than engaging directly with the accusations levelled against her, she called for calm and patience among those interested in the situation.

The content creator delivered the message while also showing off dance moves in the clip posted via her official account.

She noted that 'time will surely tell', implying that people should avoid jumping to conclusions while emotions were still running high.

"My name is time and time will surely tell. Make una calm down," she said.

Reactions as Jarvis Jadrolita breaks silence

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@IVST said:

"If you’re truly tired of the relationship this is the best time to detach. No go do pity pity go back o."

@Okex said:

"Just focus on the positive comments please. This lady has done nothing wrong. Haba nah."

@Godsgift_46 said:

"You can’t expect him to cope well offline, and that’s the truth. Offline relationships require emotional presence, communication, warmth, and consistency. If those things are missing, especially for someone young and in their first love, it becomes very hard to cope. Pella learned love through attention, reassurance, and public affection. That’s how he felt secure. So when they went offline and Jarvis became distant, cold, or commanding, his mind read it as rejection, not maturity. For someone with little relationship experience, that kind of emotional switch is confusing and painful. Coping offline also requires both people to meet halfway. You can’t expect a 19-year-old to suddenly understand emotional withdrawal when the other partner isn’t communicating or reassuring him. That’s why the relationship was unhealthy for him. He needed patience and guidance, not silence. This isn’t weakness. It’s a mismatch of emotional needs and experience. What he needs now is healing, support, and time not judgment."

See the post below:

