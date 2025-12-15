Popular Nigerian influencer Bobrisky shared his thoughts on Peller’s recent heartbreak over Jarvis, offering both advice and a surprising proposal

In a series of statements on social media, Bobrisky expressed concern over Peller’s emotional state

He also referred to the recent car accident involving the streamer and his new Benz and went on to offer a solution that left the internet buzzing

Controversial socialite Bobrisky has publicly chastised content creator Peller after videos surfaced showing how he smashed his recently purchased automobile while in mental agony over relationship with colleague Jarvis.

Recall, Peller crashed his new Mercedes-Benz after being caught crying over his relationship issue with Jarvis

Bobrisky reacted angrily, expressing concern over what he saw as reckless behaviour motivated by love and urging Peller not to put his life and future at risk because of a relationship.

“Peller, I’m coming to Nigeria to slap that your small face. You want to kpai yourself because of Javis? Egbami!” he wrote.

Bobrisky questioned Peller's judgment in a passionate online rant. He accused him of allowing emotions to obscure his sense of self-worth and accountability.

Bobrisky went on to say that Peller was investing too much emotionally in the wrong person, claiming that there were plenty of other chances and relationships he could pursue instead.

He emphasised the value of self-love, warning that no romantic engagement should cause anyone to damage themselves or imperil their livelihood.

The socialite pushed Peller to reconsider his priorities, emphasising that, while love is normal, it should never be at the expense of one's mental health, safety, or personal development. He recommended that avoiding unhealthy situations is often better than enduring emotional distress.

"Peller, I have a pretty girl that’s way prettier than Javis now. She should be in her 23rd year or so. Her father is so rich. Is your brain OK, Peller?"

"Please stop falling in love with the wrong people. It’s normal to fall in love with your man or woman, but don’t forget to love yourself first in case the man/woman wants to try rubbish with you. Dump him like he never existed," Bobrisky said.

Reactions to Bobrisky's offer

glow_with_queen_cosmetics said:

"Lol, the victim here is “Jarvis'....ya all act like Peller was even better for her."

glow_with_queen_cosmetics sai:

"If Bobrisky ever support you!...you are doing the wrong thing."

_____habeebah said:

"But in all of what I’ve been seeing about this peller and Jarvis,he’s obviously the problem🤷."

mastermind455_ said:

"Why are y’all making Javis look like the bad person here…..Una no dey see say that girl dey endure a lot ni. If most of y’all were in her shoes una go don leave this dude since!!"

instaplayboi said:

"Your life don spoil when Bob Risky begin advice U shaa."

symphony_mind said:

"Jarvis na spec oo. Well educated and very pretty."

creativeoliver said:

"Mumu man don rush drop comment. Why are people making it look like Javis is the problem when the boy involved na olodo??"

yomideee__ said:

"Don’t blame him, She dey try advice peller man to man."

fabsnikki said:

"Mummy you need to come back to Lagos , your children just Dey misbehave since you left 😂😂,"

annfeatuworld said:

"Pr go wrong, wat if Pellet de chase clout allegedly cos Carter is topping the stream."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

