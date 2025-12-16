Jarvis has gone on Instagram to speak about her relationship with Peller after his car crash

The content creator was involved in an accident while he on a live stream as he threatened to end it all

Fans gave Jarvis their two cents after her video, they also shared their observation about her relationship

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis of Jadrolita, has continued to react to the unfortunate incident involving her lover, Habeeb Hamzat.

The social media world was buzzing a few days ago after Peller was seen screaming and stating that he was ready to end it all over his relationship with the human AI.

Fans react to video of Jarvis speaking about relationship with Peller. Photo credit@pelleer089

Source: Instagram

In another video on her TikTok live stream, Jarvis opened up about the status of their relationship.

According to her, she was scared after the accident and initially thought people would come out to attack her and even blame her for Peller’s crash. She also revealed that it was over between them, as she and Peller were taking a break.

Jarvis spills more about her relationship with Peller

Jarvis shared that she and Peller were planning to visit her parents this December. She explained that she was no longer a child and discussed with her grandmother, who had asked if she was serious about Peller.

In response, Jarvis confirmed that she was, and her grandmother suggested she bring Peller to meet them.

Jarvis's utterance about Peller trends after accident. Photo credit@jarvisofficial

Source: Instagram

Jarvis sends a memo to her fans about Peller

Jarvis urged people to stop using their pain to mock them and instead encourage Peller to take control of his emotions, as he was weak in that aspect.

She also mentioned that Peller's mother called for her, and she went to visit her. The content creator told the content creator’s mother to speak to her son.

Recall that Jarvis broke down after Peller's accident, sharing how tired she was of their relationship.

See the Instagram video of Jarvis here:

How fans reacted to Jarvis's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@tripleks_godsfavorites reacted:

"Both of you needs a Clinical Psychologist."

@spicekluxuryadd_14 shared:

"Relationship don give our robot natural dreadlocks,Odiegwu really ooo."

@lovefulleverywhere said:

"You better stay out of this nonsense relationship."

@oguns_thecreator_ commented:

"Make vdm see una together first, no worry."

@ogborking shared:

"Better follow VDM advice make you dy do your thing. You buy robot suit we nor see content with the robot suit.

@comrd_alamin_mustapha stated:

"May we never fall with the wrong person and may love never make us run Mad to the extent of palnning to take his life."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Source: Legit.ng