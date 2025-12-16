A communication and engagement expert has shared his opinion about the accident that almost claimed the life of Peller

He analyzed the incident and the videos making waves online and reached a conclusion about the trending issue

He mentioned the alleged reason why the incident happened and shared his post online, and people started talking about it

Hours after a popular streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, was involved in a near-death car accident, many individuals have continued to react to the incident.

While several people expressed concern over Peller’s well-being, others suspected the act was intentional and proceeded to call him out.

Expert reacts to Peller's accident

Ordinary Nigerians, lawyers, and notable personalities have reacted to the accident, which nearly claimed the life of the streamer. In the middle of this, a communication and engagement expert has shared his opinion on the incident.

@Austeiin, in a post he shared online, pointed out one thing he believes was behind the act, as he accused Peller of trying to achieve a goal with the car crash.

He said in part of his post:

“The way Nigerians hype Peller needs to be studied. Remove social media madness, gimmicks, and clout… who exactly is Peller? What real value does he bring? Nigerians made him relevant, and that’s the plain truth.”

“If nonsense didn’t trend in this country, this guy wouldn’t even be in the conversation. Loud behavior + foolish stunts = instant fame… That’s the formula.”

“Now let’s be serious! How does someone believe that acting anyhow online for views will suddenly lead to something meaningful or respectable? That mindset alone shows the whole thing was never deep.”

“And to that Jarvis too; how does a well-educated person look at someone like Peller and say, ‘Yes, this is fine, I love him and I will date him,’ then turn their relationship into content… Public display, constant cameras, zero boundaries… For what exactly?”

He went on to say he could bet his salary and claimed that the reason Peller crashed his car was to farm engagement. He continued:

“What were people expecting? A fairytale? Abeg! Abeg! See eehn, that Jarvis break-up with Peller is pure fallacy and a stunt! That accident Peller was involved in is all content.”

“I can bet my December salary on it… It’s engagement farming. No be Peller again?! It’s Nigerians doing what Nigerians do best; hyping drama and then acting shocked when it crashes.”

“As long as nonsense pays, people will keep performing it… QED.”

Reactions as expert shares opinion

@heywaigrabit stated:

"Wow. Thank premium for your long messages. E make sense sha."

@MrMatthewAda shared:

"Bro, @Austeiin you're spitting facts! Peller mastered the art of turning 'loud foolishness' into Benz money, and now even a 'breakup crash' feels like premium content drop . Nigerians hype anything that trends, but if this na stunt, make him drop part 2 quick."

@_T_DEL said:

"You said you're a comms and engagement expert , what you should be doing is studying the demographics that engages him and what piques their interest, maybe it will be useful for you at some point, e better pass hating. ignore things you dont find interesting."

@Code_khid noted:

"U wan commit u fastened your sit belt and You're driving @ 16mph wey u suppose dey on 100mph."

@oficialjohnwick added:

"The action of live streaming while driving, especially when combined with reckless or distressed behavior, is universally condemned by traffic authorities and is a serious legal offense."

@jones_orla17310 noted:

"God bless you for this. If he truly wants to commit suic.ide he will drive to otedola bridge or coastal road to overspeed and hand off the wheel. Mumu sets of people."

@pasadinamuhnk noted:

"Jarvis just discovered she deserves BETTER! I can imagine how she endures sleepless nights dating that UNCOUTH RIFF-RAFF. Plus since when CATER-EFE became a threat the uncouth riff-raff no fit sleep well. Abi him jazz done dey expire?"

