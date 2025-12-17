The management of TikTok star Peller issued an official statement after police confirmed the arrest

The team, in the statement, addressed rumours surrounding an alleged attempt to kill himself and a car crash

They also urged social media users to stop speculation as legal and medical steps continue

The management of popular Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has finally addressed the public following days of intense speculation surrounding his arrest and well-being.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian police confirmed the arrest of the content creator after an incident involving an intentional crash of his SUV.

The development came after disturbing footage of the crash circulated online, with reports linking the incident to emotional distress following an alleged breakup with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller’s management, in an official statement on Wednesday, December 17, clarified the situation and calmed growing concerns.

In the statement, the management confirmed awareness of the rumours and narratives circulating online but insisted that many reports were inaccurate.

The statement read:

“We, the management and official representatives of Mr. Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, wish to formally address the public regarding the recent incident and subsequent developments."

According to the team, Peller is currently in good health and not in any immediate danger.

It added:

“We would like to clearly state that he is in good health, safe, and doing well. There is absolutely no cause for concern at this time."

Peller’s management also appealed to the public to stop spreading unverified information and engaging in online attacks against the influencer.

The statement urged fans, bloggers, and social media users to exercise restraint, noting that misinformation could worsen an already sensitive situation.

The team stated:

“We respectfully urge members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, speculation, or engaging in cyber attacks directed toward Peller."

Read the statement here:

Peller’s camp says he is doing fine after his arrest. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bovi speaks on Peller's arrest

In another development, comedian Bovi has weighed in on the arrest of TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller.

In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Bovi disclosed that under Nigerian law, attempting to take one’s own life is a criminal offence.

According to the comedian, the Nigerian constitution criminalises attempted su*cide, and anyone found guilty could face up to one year in prison.

Earlier, the police confirmed that a content creator had been arrested in connection with the crash and was being detained while investigations continue

Jarvis debunks cheating on Peller

Legit.ng earlier reported TikTok star Jarvis has finally debunked rumours that she cheated on her love interest, Peller.

The allegations came to light amid growing concern for Peller’s well-being following claims that he became emotionally distraught after receiving a breakup note from Jarvis.

Addressing fans during a live session, Jarvis defended herself, saying she has never cheated on Peller since they began their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng