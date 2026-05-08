A 49-year-old street hawker identified as Lanre received millions of naira in donations after his story went viral on social media

The man had spent over two decades hawking bread on Lagos highways, earning only N100 profit per loaf before meeting a content creator

Social media users contributed the funds to help him start a bread-making business and cover his children's school fees

A 49-year-old Nigerian man, Lanre, has seen his life transform from a street hawker to a millionaire within hours after an encounter with content creator @bayuztvs.

After 21 years of selling bread on the dangerous highways of Lagos, well-wishers moved by his discipline donated over N4 million to settle his life.

A Nigerian man who sells bread on the street gets his life changed within hours. Photo credit: @bayuztvs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, Lanre shared the heartbreaking details of his struggle, revealing that he made a meager profit of only N100 on each loaf of bread sold. He also recounted facing discrimination from motorists while navigating the traffic to make ends meet.

Bread seller becomes a millionaire with hours

Despite the economic hardship, Lanre remained disciplined and refused to engage in smoking or drinking. According to him, this was a promise he made to his late mother, which he kept throughout his two decades on the street.

The content creator initially gifted Lanre N50,000 and additional treatment, but the video's reach prompted a massive wave of generosity from Nigerians online. By their second meeting, the total donations had reached N4.45 million, enough to start his own bread-making business.

Many others had also promised to cover his children's school fees and also place him on N50,000 monthly allowance.

Watch their emotional first video below:

Watch the second video of their second meetup below:

Reactions as life changes for bread hawker

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the @bayuztvs's post below:

Dwaynegordon said:

"I notice this life ehh, if you dey help people you no go broke."

Emmanuel said:

"After God na money. Nothing give happiness pass money."

Daddy boy said:

"Make we no lie our content creators are more better than our government."

Content Creator helps hardworking boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old Nigerian boy who sold waste to raise money for work tools received help and broke down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng