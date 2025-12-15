The FRSC announced that TikTok influencer Peller would face prosecution for reckless driving, distracted driving, and use of a phone while operating a vehicle

Peller crashed his car while live-streaming and threatening to harm himself, sparking widespread concern over celebrity influence and road safety

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed called on entertainment associations and influencer networks to promote responsible conduct, stressing that public roads are not stages for content creation

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it will prosecute popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, following a viral incident in which he live-streamed while driving and subsequently crashed his car.

The corps described the act as reckless and dangerous, warning that social media fame does not exempt anyone from road traffic laws.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed has addressed the dangers of distracted driving among influencers. Photo: FB/FRSC, Peller

Source: Facebook

FRSC pledges legal action following Peller accident

In a lengthy post on its official X page, the corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed serious concern about the increasing trend of celebrities and content creators flouting traffic regulations in pursuit of online attention.

The Lagos State Sector Commander has been instructed to begin formal proceedings against Peller for distracted driving, use of a phone while driving, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the FRSC, activities such as live-streaming or recording while driving directly endanger the driver and other road users.

The Corps noted that such behaviours undermine national efforts to reduce accidents and fatalities on Nigerian roads.

The Corps Marshal urged actors’ guilds, entertainment associations, influencer networks, and content creator communities to actively promote responsible conduct among their members.

Peller allegedly threatened self-harm over the breakup with Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Celebrities wield significant influence over young Nigerians, and their actions should model safe driving rather than recklessness.

Peller’s crash, which occurred on a Lagos highway while he threatened to harm himself during a live broadcast, left the vehicle damaged but fortunately caused no fatalities.

Footage of the accident circulated widely, prompting public concern and discussions about mental health and online content ethics.

The FRSC has reiterated that no viral video or online trend justifies putting lives at risk. Corps Marshal Mohammed emphasized that public roads are not stages or studios and called on citizens to report dangerous driving to support safer highways.

The agency reinforced its commitment to enforcing traffic laws and ensuring that all road users, regardless of status or fame, adhere to safety standards.

