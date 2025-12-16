Tonto Dikeh’s former husband Olakunle Churchill made the headlines of blogs one more time amid the actress’ recent testimony

The businessman had earlier made a post online where he shared his opinion about true confessions

A few hours after that, Olakunle made a vulnerable hint at things he had endured, which triggered many online

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has sparked fresh online debate.

This was after the post he made during the early hours of Monday, December 16, which many interpreted as a response to his former wife, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

In his post, Churchill wrote: "I survived what was meant to shatter me, and God rewrote my story. What I endured now speaks for itself."

Recall he shared his thoughts on the power of confession, adding, "True confession lightens the soul, makes life easier, and gives room for peace, healing, and renewal," alongside a photo of himself in traditional attire.

The post quickly drew reactions on social media, with some netizens accusing him of throwing shade, while others praised his reflective message.

The timing of Churchill’s statement came shortly after Tonto Dikeh made headlines with her testimony at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church, where she openly spoke about her struggles with addiction, anger, spiritual battles, and deliverance.

Churchill’s post has added fuel to ongoing conversations online, as fans and followers continue to debate whether his message was aimed at Dikeh or a general reflection on personal growth.

See his new post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself to the world, following her powerful and life-changing testimony.

The movie diva, who has become spiritual in recent times, disclosed on her Instagram page that she is a living testimony to mercy, as she is one of those whom God saved, repaired, and commissioned.

She claimed that God glanced at her mess and communicated destiny to her. She defined herself as Spirit-filled, Fire-carrying, and Truth-anchored.

Tonto remarked that she is not perfect but pure; she is not loud but authorised; and she was ordained by God rather than selected by man.

Tonto stated that her message was not about rebranding but about resurrection, adding that she believes God is not finished with her.

She described herself as purified, ordained, and positioned to influence lives and systems, stressing that her past struggles have become platforms for God’s glory.

The emotional testimony drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom praised her openness and bold declaration of faith.

Olakunle Churchill trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

:OGA, are you contributing to take care of your Pikin with Mama King? Keep quiet Churchill."

lifeofsharozzy said:

"People will remember your reaction but will never talk about how they trigger you."

dona.ld4010 said:

"In all Tonto's testimony, she never referred or mentioned Churchill. Oga relasss o. Don't make Tonto's positivity all about you. I believe she has seen the light and the change is permanent."

prettyndli said:

"Tell us how your sister PA became your wife? Because cheating on your wife in her presence is enough to run her mad."

omalicha_uc_ said:

"Toto has moved on with her son. Focus on your sister R."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"I’ll drink champagne and smile if my ex is still obsessed with me after 10years, a sister who became a wife and tiri children after! Na flex 🤷🏾‍♀️."

gifxlove said:

"It doesn’t mean you were also right. You still married the supposed sister you were cheating with. So your wife’s right, you were having an affair with her."

amaka_paloma said:

"Gaslighter. Na the culprits dry form victims the most. The victims are mostly the ones that react, but an action was what led to those reactions. Pot calling kettle black. If him like make himself no go give him life to Christ. Be throwing shades like pikin."

nachi.daniel said:

"See who’s talking😏u dat was cheating wit another woman wen u both were still together as couples nko……I sight u righteous man."

stelkim8 said:

"Ehyaaaaaaaaaaaah so you don’t even love the one with you, still obsessed with your ex, Onye mgbu."

