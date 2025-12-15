A Nigerian man who is a trained lawyer has called for the immediate arrest of Peller after the streamer was involved in an accident

According to the lawyer, there are at least two ways by which Peller violated the laws of Nigeria during the viral road accident

He said people should stop encouraging the streamer because he needs serious discipline to stop misbehaving on social media

A Nigerian man has joined social media users reacting to the road accident involving TikTok star, Peller.

The man, who is a trained lawyer, said the next course of action for law enforcement agents is to get Peller arrested.

In his post, the lawyer known on Facebook as Law in Palour stated that Peller broke the law during the car crash.

He stated that it is a crime in Nigeria for one to be on the phone while driving, noting that Peller was on livestream.

He also mentioned that it is a serious crime to try to 'kpai' oneself, insisting that the streamer should face the law.

His words:

"So Peller had an accident while driving his Blue Mercedes SUV, before the accident he was live streaming and was lamenting about the issues in his love life. Apparently the accident was not just about speed or bad roads, it was largely about emotional distraction and driving while live streaming."

He quoted a section of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act of 2007 which he said is against the use of mobile phone while driving.

He said:

"Oya for his fans listen, Peller should be arrested for trying something extremely stupid, under section 10(4) paragraph ff of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act of 2007, which prohibits using your phone while driving. Imagine Peller was using his phone to go live while driving. Also he was involved in an accident that he reasonably foresaw would happen, if anybody experiences nervous shock from that accident, he or she can sue Peller and recover millions in damages for negligence."

He insists people must stop encouraging Peller to engage in bad behaviour, noting that the streamer needs to be disiplined.

He noted:

"Y’all encouraging nonsense, besides lest I forget, attempting su!c!de is a crime on its own. So because of love, a small boy wants to kpai. Those of you shouting mental health, come here… swear say if na your brother of 20 years for house dey do this nonsense you go support am? Lord pls, borrow me this kid for a second, the discipline go loud."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

