Covenant University Publishes School Fees for Master’s, MBA, PhD, and Other Programmes
- Covenant University has published detailed information revealing tuition fees for each session for its master’s students
- It released a list of programmes individuals can apply for, including PhD and doctoral degrees, along with the specific duration of each programme
- Each of the programmes for different degrees, like Master’s, MBA, PhD, and doctoral, has different tuition fees
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To promote transparency and a stable academic calendar, Covenant University has made the fees for master's programmes, PhD, and other degrees public. This helps individuals who wish to pursue further studies after their BSc understand the costs and plan accordingly.
On the university’s website, several courses for each programme were listed, along with their exact tuition fees per year.
Covenant University publishes school fees
Legit.ng has compiled a list of these fees payable by graduates who wish to pursue a master’s degree, PhD, MBA, and other programmes.
1. Master’s degree programmes at Covenant University
At the time of writing this report, there are about 36 master’s programmes available at Covenant University.
The list of courses and their respective tuition fees per annum is as follows:
- Accounting: ₦953,051
- Architecture: ₦1,077,648
- Banking and Finance (Finance Option): ₦879,739
- Banking and Finance (Finance Option/ACIB): ₦1,330,416
- Biochemistry: ₦923,342
- Bioinformatics: ₦1,023,688
- Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦905,570
- Building Technology: ₦944,942
- Business Administration: ₦885,615
- Chemical Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- Civil Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- Computer Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- Computer Science: ₦1,023,688
- Counselling: ₦697,728
- Economics: ₦921,040
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- English: ₦782,515
- Estate Management: ₦905,570
- Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations : ₦703,165
- Industrial Chemistry: ₦905,570
- Industrial Mathematics: ₦984,315
- Industrial Physics: ₦944,942
- Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- International Relations: ₦813,446
- Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,023,688
- Marketing: ₦703,165
- Mass Communication: ₦923,442
- Master's in Strategic Leadership (MSL): ₦500,000
- Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- Microbiology: ₦944,942
- Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,023,688
- Policy and Strategic Studies: ₦813,446
- Political Science: ₦813,446
- Psychology: ₦764,310
- Public Administration: ₦813,446
- Sociology: ₦764,310
Information from the university website explains that each of these fees is subject to an increment.
2. MBA programmes at Covenant University
Covenant University offers four MBA programmes for eligible applicants, each with different fees per session:
- Finance: ₦1,052,220
- Industrial Relations & HRM : ₦1,052,220
- Management: ₦1,052,220
- Marketing: ₦1,262,664
These fees are also subject to an increase.
3. PhD programmes at Covenant University
Applicants can apply for different PhD programmes, each with a specific duration and tuition fee per session:
- Accounting: ₦1,451,892
- Biochemistry: ₦1,430,496
- Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦1,370,892
- Building Technology: ₦1,430,496
- Business Administration: ₦885,615
- Chemical Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- Civil Engineering: ₦993,400
- Computer Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- Computer Science: ₦1,370,892
- Counselling: ₦930,700
- Economics: ₦1,433,328
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering : ₦993,400
- English: ₦930,700
- Estate Management: ₦1,370,892
- Finance: ₦860,700
- Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations : ₦1,267,944
- Industrial Chemistry: ₦1,370,892
- Industrial Mathematics: ₦1,490,100
- Industrial Physics: ₦1,430,496
- Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management : ₦930,700
- Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- International Relations: ₦1,459,892
- Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,549,704
- Marketing: ₦1,267,944
- Mass Communication: ₦1,511,892
- Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- Microbiology: ₦1,430,496
- Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- Policy & Strategic Studies : ₦1,451,892
- Political Science: ₦1,451,892
- Psychology: ₦1,396,050
- Public Administration: ₦860,700
- Sociology: ₦1,208,340
Each programme has a specific duration, and application details are available on the university website.
4. Doctoral programmes at Covenant University
Covenant University offers full-time doctoral programmes with clearly stated tuition fees per session:
- Accounting: ₦1,209,910
- Architecture: ₦1,549,704
- Biochemistry: ₦1,192,080
- Bioinformatics: ₦1,291,420
- Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦1,142,410
- Building Technology: ₦1,192,080
- Business Administration: ₦1,396,050
- Chemical Engineering: ₦1,291,420
- Civil Engineering: ₦1,549,704
- Computer Engineering: ₦1,291,420
- Computer Science: ₦1,291,420
- Counselling: ₦1,267,944
- Economics: ₦1,194,440
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering : ₦1,549,704
- English: ₦1,344,366
- Estate Management: ₦1,142,410
- Finance: ₦1,116,840
- Industrial Chemistry: ₦1,142,410
- Industrial Mathematics: ₦1,241,750
- Industrial Physics: ₦1,192,080
- Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management : ₦1,056,620
- Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,291,420
- International Relations: ₦1,209,910
- Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,291,420
- Marketing: ₦1,056,620
- Mass Communication: ₦1,209,910
- Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,291,420
- Microbiology: ₦1,192,080
- Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,291,420
- Policy & Strategic Studies : ₦1,209,910
- Political Science: ₦1,209,910
- Psychology: ₦1,163,375
- Sociology: ₦1,116,840
Covenant University explained that candidates seeking admission into any of the above programmes must possess a bachelor’s degree.
Ex-Covenant University lecturer claims he earned ₦133k
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also shared the story of a man who said he once worked as a lecturer at Covenant University despite holding a PhD. A
According to him, his monthly salary at the time was N133,000, a figure that shocked many people online. To back up his claim, he posted a copy of his official payslip on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng