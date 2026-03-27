Covenant University has published detailed information revealing tuition fees for each session for its master’s students

It released a list of programmes individuals can apply for, including PhD and doctoral degrees, along with the specific duration of each programme

Each of the programmes for different degrees, like Master’s, MBA, PhD, and doctoral, has different tuition fees

To promote transparency and a stable academic calendar, Covenant University has made the fees for master's programmes, PhD, and other degrees public. This helps individuals who wish to pursue further studies after their BSc understand the costs and plan accordingly.

On the university’s website, several courses for each programme were listed, along with their exact tuition fees per year.

Covenant University releases tuition fees for master’s, MBA, PhD, and other students. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

Covenant University publishes school fees

Legit.ng has compiled a list of these fees payable by graduates who wish to pursue a master’s degree, PhD, MBA, and other programmes.

1. Master’s degree programmes at Covenant University

At the time of writing this report, there are about 36 master’s programmes available at Covenant University.

The list of courses and their respective tuition fees per annum is as follows:

Accounting: ₦953,051

Architecture: ₦1,077,648

Banking and Finance (Finance Option): ₦879,739

Banking and Finance (Finance Option/ACIB): ₦1,330,416

Biochemistry: ₦923,342

Bioinformatics: ₦1,023,688

Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦905,570

Building Technology: ₦944,942

Business Administration: ₦885,615

Chemical Engineering: ₦1,023,688

Civil Engineering: ₦1,023,688

Computer Engineering: ₦1,023,688

Computer Science: ₦1,023,688

Counselling: ₦697,728

Economics: ₦921,040

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: ₦1,023,688

English: ₦782,515

Estate Management: ₦905,570

Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations : ₦703,165

Industrial Chemistry: ₦905,570

Industrial Mathematics: ₦984,315

Industrial Physics: ₦944,942

Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,023,688

International Relations: ₦813,446

Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,023,688

Marketing: ₦703,165

Mass Communication: ₦923,442

Master's in Strategic Leadership (MSL): ₦500,000

Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,023,688

Microbiology: ₦944,942

Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,023,688

Policy and Strategic Studies: ₦813,446

Political Science: ₦813,446

Psychology: ₦764,310

Public Administration: ₦813,446

Sociology: ₦764,310

Information from the university website explains that each of these fees is subject to an increment.

Covenant University publishes school fees for master’s, MBA, PhD, and other students. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

2. MBA programmes at Covenant University

Covenant University offers four MBA programmes for eligible applicants, each with different fees per session:

Finance: ₦1,052,220

Industrial Relations & HRM : ₦1,052,220

Management: ₦1,052,220

Marketing: ₦1,262,664

These fees are also subject to an increase.

3. PhD programmes at Covenant University

Applicants can apply for different PhD programmes, each with a specific duration and tuition fee per session:

Accounting: ₦1,451,892

Biochemistry: ₦1,430,496

Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦1,370,892

Building Technology: ₦1,430,496

Business Administration: ₦885,615

Chemical Engineering: ₦1,549,704

Civil Engineering: ₦993,400

Computer Engineering: ₦1,549,704

Computer Science: ₦1,370,892

Counselling: ₦930,700

Economics: ₦1,433,328

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : ₦993,400

English: ₦930,700

Estate Management: ₦1,370,892

Finance: ₦860,700

Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations : ₦1,267,944

Industrial Chemistry: ₦1,370,892

Industrial Mathematics: ₦1,490,100

Industrial Physics: ₦1,430,496

Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management : ₦930,700

Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,549,704

International Relations: ₦1,459,892

Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,549,704

Marketing: ₦1,267,944

Mass Communication: ₦1,511,892

Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,549,704

Microbiology: ₦1,430,496

Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,549,704

Policy & Strategic Studies : ₦1,451,892

Political Science: ₦1,451,892

Psychology: ₦1,396,050

Public Administration: ₦860,700

Sociology: ₦1,208,340

Each programme has a specific duration, and application details are available on the university website.

Covenant University announces fees for master’s, MBA, PhD, and other students. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

4. Doctoral programmes at Covenant University

Covenant University offers full-time doctoral programmes with clearly stated tuition fees per session:

Accounting: ₦1,209,910

Architecture: ₦1,549,704

Biochemistry: ₦1,192,080

Bioinformatics: ₦1,291,420

Biology (Applied Biology & Biotechnology) : ₦1,142,410

Building Technology: ₦1,192,080

Business Administration: ₦1,396,050

Chemical Engineering: ₦1,291,420

Civil Engineering: ₦1,549,704

Computer Engineering: ₦1,291,420

Computer Science: ₦1,291,420

Counselling: ₦1,267,944

Economics: ₦1,194,440

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : ₦1,549,704

English: ₦1,344,366

Estate Management: ₦1,142,410

Finance: ₦1,116,840

Industrial Chemistry: ₦1,142,410

Industrial Mathematics: ₦1,241,750

Industrial Physics: ₦1,192,080

Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management : ₦1,056,620

Information and Communication Engineering: ₦1,291,420

International Relations: ₦1,209,910

Management Information System (MIS): ₦1,291,420

Marketing: ₦1,056,620

Mass Communication: ₦1,209,910

Mechanical Engineering: ₦1,291,420

Microbiology: ₦1,192,080

Petroleum Engineering: ₦1,291,420

Policy & Strategic Studies : ₦1,209,910

Political Science: ₦1,209,910

Psychology: ₦1,163,375

Sociology: ₦1,116,840

Covenant University explained that candidates seeking admission into any of the above programmes must possess a bachelor’s degree.

Ex-Covenant University lecturer claims he earned ₦133k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also shared the story of a man who said he once worked as a lecturer at Covenant University despite holding a PhD. A

According to him, his monthly salary at the time was N133,000, a figure that shocked many people online. To back up his claim, he posted a copy of his official payslip on social media.

Source: Legit.ng