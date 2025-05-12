Yellow Card Nigeria: all you need to know about your Yellow Fever vaccination

Nigerians are required to carry a Yellow Card, also known as the Yellow Fever Card, when travelling internationally. The health passport is presented at the entry and exit points. Here is everything you need to know about the Yellow Card Nigeria and why it is important.

A Yellow Card is a mandatory requirement for all Nigerian international travellers. Photo: @temite on X, Sergii/Getty (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

It is mandatory for all Nigerians travelling internationally to carry the Yellow Card, except for Children below nine months.

below nine months. The card is evidence of immunisation against yellow fever and is valid after 10 days of vaccination .

. The Port Health Services Office (PHSO) is responsible for issuing Yellow Cards at any Nigerian International Airport.

at any Nigerian International Airport. You can apply for a Yellow Card either online through the Yellow Card Nigeria website or offline. It does not have an expiry date and is valid for life.

and is valid for life. Nigeria transitioned from the old paper Yellow Card to an electronic Yellow Card (e-Yellow Card), which costs ₦2,000.

Yellow Card Nigeria: What it is and why you need it

A Yellow Card a signed and stamped International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP). The card is evidence of vaccination against yellow fever disease for people who hold Nigerian citizenship travelling internationally.

Since the first outbreak was first reported in November 2020, yellow fever cases have remained high in Nigeria. This has prompted the Nigerian government to implement preventive measures through vaccination.

The Yellow Card was initially in paper form but was replaced with an electronic card on 1 July 2019. This was to combat the issue of fake yellow cards, as the card has a barcode that allows for global verification.

Yellow Card Nigeria is issued by the Port Health Service unit under the Ministry of Health. Photo: @temite on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The vaccine is a single-dose injection administered by the Port Health Services Office. In Lagos, the Port Health Services office is located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja. The vaccine takes approximately 10 days for the body to build up immunity; therefore, you should get vaccinated at least 10 days prior to travelling.

Yellow Card Nigeria application

The document is issued by the Port Health Services at International Airports and is also accessible online through the Yellow Card Nigeria website. Here is how to apply for the card online or offline.

Yellow Card Nigeria online application

The government launched an electronic Yellow Card for international travellers due to increased cases of fraudulent cards. Here is a simple guide on how to apply for a Yellow Card online in Nigeria.

Steps for acquiring a Yellow Card Nigeria online. Photo: @alarinnka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Using your favourite browser, visit the official Yellow Card website. Once you have logged into the Yellow Card Nigeria website, go and click ‘Register’. Complete the application form by filling in your personal information as it appears on your passport. Click on the ‘Pay Now’ button to generate the Remita Retrieval Receipt (RRR) code. Pay a fee of ₦2,000 through Remita online or visit the bank near you. Print the payment receipt and take it to the Port Health Services Office near you, together with your passport biodata page. Finally, you get vaccinated and collect your Yellow Card.

Offline Yellow Card application

You can apply offline if the website is down. However, things can get complicated and expensive as these services are often provided informally. The amount charged will vary from person to person. Here is how to go about an offline application.

Go to the Port Health Services office near you and fill out the form. Present a copy of your passport biodata page. The officials will assign you a temporary card with your information and will also link this information to your officially issued card once the website is operational again.

What is the price for getting a Yellow Card in Nigeria?

The Yellow Card application fee in Nigeria is ₦2,000, payable online using the generated Remita Retrieval Receipt (RRR) code after you register on the Yellow Card Nigeria portal. You can also visit a bank near you to make payments.

What are the Yellow Card Nigeria requirements?

Yellow Card becomes valid 10 days after Yellow Fever vaccination. Photo: Victor Moriyama

Source: Getty Images

To get a Yellow Card in Nigeria, you must meet a set of requirements. Below is a list of minimum requirements you must meet to get the card.

The traveller must be older than nine months.

You must be vaccinated at any Port Health Services office.

You should get the Yellow Fever vaccination at least 10 days before the intended travel date.

Fill in your information on the portal.

You must present your legal document or passport biodata page.

Applicants must pay a fee of ₦2,000 and show proof.

For international travellers with valid medical reasons for not receiving the Yellow Fever vaccine, they should present a medical letter of exemption from a licensed hospital.

How long does a Nigerian Yellow Card last?

The Yellow Fever vaccine provides lifetime immunity, hence, the Yellow Card does not expire.

When does the Yellow Fever Card become valid?

The Yellow Card becomes valid 10 days after receiving the vaccine.

When did Nigeria transition to an e-Yellow Card?

Yellow Card Nigeria. Photo: @thrivetravelsandtours on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Federal Government announced the replacement of old paper Yellow Cards with electronic Yellow Cards effective 1 July 2019.

What if I lose my Yellow Card?

If your card gets lost, you can get a new one by reapplying via the portal.

The e-Yellow Card, which is proof of Yellow Fever vaccination, is now mandatory for international travel. The citizens and residents can obtain the digital certificate online or at designated Port Health Services centres.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about MVAA plate number verification. It is important to ensure that your vehicle documents are authentic, especially now with increasing concerns over theft, fraud, and fake documents. MVAA plate number verification is a process to verify number plates and vehicle ownership. The process is crucial as it can save you from legal issues.

MVAA verification assists vehicle owners in confirming their plate number registration. The verification service is free and offers instant results. Learn more about the MVAA plate number verification process.

Source: Legit.ng