For Nigerians aiming to break into the global investment space, the CFA Access Scholarship is a crucial financial tool. The scholarship opportunity reduces Level I, II, and III registration fees and waives the new candidate enrollment fees for university students and young professionals who cannot afford the full CFA exam fees.

The CFA Access Scholarship offers financial aid to Nigerian candidates who aspire to become certified investment professionals. Photo: @CFASocietyNG (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

The CFA Access Scholarship is a needs-based financial award, open to first-time applicants only.

The scholarship trims down the Level I, II, and III exam registration fees, which range from $1,140 to $ 1,590, to $400 for deserving candidates.

$ for deserving candidates. It also offers a 100% waiver on the one-time $350 enrollment fee for new candidates.

for new candidates. Applications for the scholarship are processed in specific windows : the November window opened on 11 February 2026 and closes on 3 March 2026, with decisions expected to be issued by 31 March 2026.

: the November window opened on 11 February 2026 and closes on 3 March 2026, with decisions expected to be issued by 31 March 2026. Applications are made on the CFA Institute website only.

Is the CFA Access Scholarship open to Nigerians?

The global scholarship program is open to Nigerian university students and professionals in finance, corporate banking, or investment management. This also includes those seeking to change their careers from various fields, such as computer engineering.

Additionally, the institute, through its Nigerian chapter, has improved access to the scholarship for more candidates using the CFA Society Nigeria's Finance Forward Endowment Fund.

University students at a CFA Nigeria event. Photo: @CFASocietyNG

Source: Twitter

Explore the benefits of the CFA Access Scholarship

Recipients are allowed to pay $400 per exam level compared to the standard and early registration fees. Additionally, the one-time CFA enrollment fee of $350 is waived entirely. Here is a breakdown of the scholarship fee waivers at the current USD to naira exchange rate (March 2026)

Early registration fee in USD ($) Standard registration fee in USD ($) Discounted fee in USD ($) Enrollment fee (one-time) $350 (₦482,700) - - Level I $1,140 (₦1.4 million) $1,490 (₦2 million) $400 (₦551,600) Level II $1,140 (₦1.4 million) $1,490 (₦2 million) $400 (₦551,600) Level III $1,240 (₦1.7 million) $1,590 (₦2.1 million) $400 (₦551,600)

Awardees of the scholarship will also receive access to the official CFA Institute digital curriculum at no additional cost. Additionally, the CFA Society Nigeria provides additional support through revision bootcamps, mentorship, and community events.

Who is eligible for a CFA Access scholarship?

Any first-time Nigerian university students and professionals who can demonstrate that they are not able to afford the program fees are eligible for the program. Based on the CFA Institute Access scholarship rules, the following reasons can cause ineligibility.

Candidates who passed their CFA exam pictured during a 2025 Charter recognition ceremony hosted by CFA Society Nigeria. Photo: @CFASocietyNG

Source: Twitter

Already being registered for an exam at the time of the application.

Having an active or unused scholarship on your account.

Submitting more than one application in the same application window, or having an open application for another scholarship program.

Having an employer that provides financial assistance for participation in the CFA Program at the time of the application.

Failing to comply with previous scholarship audit requirements.

Failing to register with and/or sit for the exam on a previously awarded scholarship.

Academic requirements and qualifications for the CFA Access Scholarship

Scholarship applicants must meet all required CFA Program Entry requirements, which include academic, work, professional conduct, language, and travel prerequisites. Have a look at the qualifications you need to meet before applying to the program.

Members of the CFA Society Nigeria pictured in a celebration. Photo: @CFASocietyNG

Source: Twitter

Have a bachelor's degree in a qualifying field from Nigerian institutions such as the University of Lagos, the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Benin, among others.

Be a final-year undergraduate student with the Level I exam date within 23 months of your graduation month.

Be a final-year undergraduate student with the Level II exam date within 11 months of your graduation month.

Accrue 4,000 hours of professional work experience accumulated over at least 36 months.

A combination of higher education and 4,000 hours of professional work experience accrued sequentially.

Meet the CFA Professional Conduct admission criteria.

Have a valid international travel passport before registering for or sitting for the CFA Program exam.

Be proficient in the English language.

Live in a CFA participating country such as Nigeria.

How to apply for the CFA Access Scholarship: Detailed exam registration steps

Applicants must complete the application on the CFA Institute website before the stated deadline. Here is how to complete the application:

A screenshot of the CFA Access Scholarship account creation landing page. Photo: @cfainstitute.org (modified by author)

Source: Original

On your computer, go to the CFA website and create a candidate account. Enter your full name, exactly as it appears on your passport. On your account's dashboard, select 'Scholarships'. You will be redirected to an applications page. Available applications will be displayed on the 'All Applications' dropdown. Click on 'Start to begin the procedure. To start the application, read and accept the applicant acknowledgement statement and click 'Next'. Select your country and local CFA member society. Complete the application form by entering your personal information and selecting the exam level for the scholarship, and click 'Next'. Enter your financial information by indicating your dependents, employment status, student status, annual household gross income, and household net assets. Write two personal statements (250 to 280-word limit) in the provided areas. Read and agree to the final acknowledgement, which includes agreeing to the Access Scholarship Rules. Click on the 'Mark As Complete' tab to complete the application. Wait for the decision email, which is typically communicated approximately 4 to 6 weeks after the application window closes. If awarded, you will receive an email with instructions and an expiration date for your scholarship. Complete the exam registration using your scholarship-discounted fee before the deadline stated in your award email. The $400 fee must be paid via an internationally accepted debit or credit card, or using a domiciliary account card, a USD virtual card, or through a trusted person abroad.

CFA Access Scholarship application deadlines and exam windows

The CFA exam program has four application windows in a year. Here are details of the CFA Access Scholarship deadlines for Nigerian applicants:

Examination window Application opens Application closes Decision date February 2026 (Levels I and III) 9 April 2025 19 May 2025 16 June 2025 May 2026 (Levels I and II) 12 August 2025 1 September 2025 30 September 2025 August 2026 (Levels I, II, and III) 11 November 2025 1 December 2025 7 January 2026 November 2026 (Levels I and II) 11 February 2026 3 March 2026 31 March 2026

Is CFA recognised in Nigeria?

The CFA charter is a recognised and respected credential for finance professionals. It is acknowledged when seeking financial career opportunities by bodies such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Is the 2026 CFA Access Scholarship open?

The CFA Access Scholarship for the November 2026 exam is currently open. The short application window closes on 3 March 2026, and the decision date is 31 March 2026. However, the February 2027 exam window is likely to open in April 2026.

How much does CFA cost in Nigeria?

Without a scholarship, Nigerian applicants can expect to spend between $3,870 and $4,920 (₦5.3 million and ₦6.7 million) for the enrollment fees and examination fees. In case you miss your CFA examination, you will be required to pay a $250 (₦344,700) rescheduling fee and select a new date.

The CFA Access Scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students and professionals who can prove financial need, evidenced by a financial statement essay, and supporting documents such as bank statements, pay slips, or an employer's income letter. Nigerians can get discounted or waived fees if awarded the scholarship.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about the leading Canadian scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026, including the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship, and University of Calgary Graduate Awards. These scholarships provide comprehensive support, covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and academic supplies.

Nigerian students are eligible to apply for many Canadian scholarships at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Read on for eligibility details, the application process, and tips for the scholarships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng