The government of the UK, in a detailed statement made available on the website of the United Kingdom government, has outlined steps individuals who are ready to work need to take to be able to live and work in the country.

There are several types of visas; however, this article focuses specifically on the skilled worker visa and explains what needs to be done by individuals looking to work in the UK and earn a legitimate living.

UK shares requirements for skilled worker visa

While visa simply means Visitors International Stay Admission, the UK skilled worker visa is a document that gives individuals the right or legitimate permission to come to the UK with the support of an approved employer to work for a specific duration.

Legit.ng has compiled key steps an individual wishing to work in the UK on a skilled worker visa needs to follow.

1. Eligibility of UK skilled worker visa

In the first section of the instructions provided by the UK government website, it was clearly stated that a skilled worker can only get a job offer from an employer who is already approved by the UK government.

2. Certificate of sponsorship for work visa

While it is mandatory that a skilled worker who wishes to work in the UK must be hired by an approved employer, it is also worth noting that the skilled worker wishing to work in the UK must possess a Certificate of Sponsorship.

This, however, is mostly issued by the employer, as it contains the role the skilled worker is to be assigned along with some basic information about the person.

3. Only apply for available UK jobs

Despite the fact that there are hundreds of jobs in the world which several individuals might aspire to do, individuals applying for the skilled worker visa are advised to apply only for available jobs that match their skills or occupations.

Details of the report also explain that applicants must understand that the pay or salary for the work for which they apply for depends on the type of job, the number of hours worked, and the information provided in the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

4. How to get UK skilled jobs

In the link attached to this paragraph, the UK government website encouraged applicants who wish to work in the UK to apply for a job and get a code via the CASCOT occupation coding tool.

Certain jobs are listed on the website which a skilled worker can apply for and get hired by an approved employer who would issue a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

The skilled worker, after receiving the certificate or getting the job, can then proceed to apply for a visa to travel to the UK.

5. When to apply for a visa

Following a successful job search and issuance of the necessary documents by an approved employer, the UK government advised that only applicants who have already secured a job should apply for a visa to travel to the country, not someone who has not secured a job yet through an employer.

6. Knowledge of English

In order to enable a stable work environment and promote good communication, the UK government mandates that applicants or individuals who wish to apply for jobs or work in the UK via the skilled worker visa route must be able to speak, write, and communicate well in English.

Also, individuals might be required to prove their knowledge of English during the application process.

7. Duration of UK skilled worker visa

The details made available by the UK government website explain that individuals who come to the UK via the skilled worker visa route are eligible to live and work in the UK for a period of 5 years.

However, individuals who need to extend their visa after it has expired or if they change jobs must apply for an extension of their work visa.

As long as one meets the requirements, individuals can apply as many times as possible and can also apply to live permanently in the UK.

8. UK skilled worker visa: Documents needed

After successfully getting a job, individuals are encouraged to submit some documents which will be processed and approved before one can travel to the UK to start work. These documents include:

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

Proof of knowledge of English

A valid passport or other document that confirms your identity

Your job title, annual salary, and job code

Meanwhile, several other documents might be requested to process the visa.

9. UK skilled worker visa: Duration of decision

After the submission of the necessary documents following a successful job search, it takes about 3 weeks for a decision to be made. If the application process will take longer, applicants are likely to be contacted.

