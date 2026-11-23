Nigeria’s 2026 licensing round offers 40 oil and gas blocks, with company registration open until January 15, 2027

Applicants face strict technical and financial requirements, including a $10,000 registration fee and a 5% bank guarantee

The government aims to attract investment and boost production after 37 blocks were awarded in the 2025 round

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened a new application portal for Nigerian and foreign companies interested in acquiring oil and gas exploration blocks, offering investors access to 40 petroleum assets across the country.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) announced that registration for the 2026 petroleum licensing round opened on November 20, 2026, and will close on January 15, 2027.

FG invites Nigerians to apply to buy oil and gas blocks, opens portal. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The exercise offers 17 onshore blocks, 14 shallow-water blocks and nine deep offshore assets, providing opportunities for qualified companies seeking to invest in Nigeria's upstream petroleum industry.

However, interested applicants must satisfy strict financial, technical and regulatory requirements before they can participate in the bidding process.

The commission's Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu, confirmed the portal's activation, urging prospective investors to examine the guidelines before submitting applications.

FG announces deadline for applications

According to the NUPRC, companies must complete their registration through the official portal before 4:30 p.m. West Africa Time on January 15, 2027.

The licensing exercise, approved by President Bola Tinubu and announced by NUPRC Chief Executive Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan on October 6, will involve prequalification, data access, technical evaluation and commercial bidding.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of $10,000, while each subsequent bid attracts an additional $25,000 application fee, PetroleumPriceNG reported.

Successful bidders will also face signature bonuses ranging from $3 million to $7 million, depending on the petroleum block awarded.

10 steps to apply for oil blocks

The commission has outlined the procedures interested companies must follow to participate in the licensing exercise.

1. Visit the official application portal

Applicants should access br2026.nuprc.gov.ng to review available petroleum blocks, bidding guidelines, maps and eligibility requirements.

2. Create an account and register

Companies must provide their corporate registration details, valid email addresses, countries of incorporation and registered business addresses.

They must also indicate whether they intend to bid independently or through a consortium.

3. Pay the mandatory registration fee

Each applicant must pay $10,000 before the January 15 deadline, following the payment instructions contained in the official guidelines.

4. Upload the required documents

Applicants must submit corporate registration documents, ownership declarations, financial statements and evidence of technical competence.

Nigerian companies must also provide relevant Corporate Affairs Commission documentation and tax clearance certificates.

5. Form a consortium if necessary

Companies unable to satisfy the requirements independently may partner with other firms.

Each consortium must have at least two members, while its designated operator must hold a minimum 30% participating interest.

6. Submit the prequalification application

After completing registration and uploading documents, applicants must submit their applications electronically.

The NUPRC will assess submissions between January 18 and February 1, 2027, before announcing qualified companies.

7. Obtain geological and technical information

Prequalified companies can access geological records, seismic surveys and other technical information through approved channels.

Physical data room access attracts a $10,000 fee per session for each block.

8. Submit technical and commercial bids

Qualified applicants must prepare proposals explaining their exploration plans, financial commitments and technical capacity.

The bidding window runs from February 2 to April 15, 2027.

Each applicant may bid for a maximum of two blocks.

9. Undergo technical evaluation

The commission will evaluate technical submissions between April 16 and April 30, 2027.

Companies meeting the requirements will receive notification on May 1.

10. Participate in the commercial bidding conference

Technically qualified companies will proceed to the commercial bidding conference scheduled for May 7, 2027.

Successful bidders must fulfil the applicable financial and regulatory conditions before receiving Petroleum Prospecting Licences.

NUPRC lists additional financial requirements

Beyond registration and bidding fees, applicants must provide a bank guarantee equivalent to 5% of their proposed signature bonus.

Companies must also demonstrate sufficient financial resources to execute their proposed exploration programmes.

The commission requires three years of audited financial statements or other acceptable evidence of financing capacity, Punch reports.

Applicants must disclose beneficial owners holding at least 5% control or interest and provide information on their environmental and safety compliance records.

Nigeria opens oil licensing round, invites Nigerians to apply in 10 easy steps. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Why FG is offering more oil blocks

The licensing round forms part of the Federal Government's strategy to attract investment, expand exploration activities and increase Nigeria's oil and gas production capacity.

It follows the 2025 licensing exercise, which attracted 143 companies and generated 200 bids for 50 petroleum blocks.

Of those assets, 37 were awarded to 31 successful bidders, while 13 received no bids.

The government hopes the latest exercise will encourage greater investor participation and unlock additional petroleum resources.

For prospective investors, the immediate priority is completing registration and meeting the prequalification requirements before the January deadline.

Failure to satisfy the conditions could prevent applicants from advancing to the commercial bidding stage.

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Source: Legit.ng