Federal Government commissions five new CNG stations in Lagos to offer motorists an alternative to expensive petrol

The new facilities bring operational stations under Lagos’ programme to nine, with six more expected by early 2027

The stations could serve 8,400 vehicles daily, but savings will depend on gas prices, supply and vehicle compatibility

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has commissioned five additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations in Lagos State, offering motorists and commercial transport operators more opportunities to reduce their dependence on expensive petrol.

The facilities, developed by the Lagos State-owned Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation in partnership with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), are located in Abule Egba, Ajah, Oko-Oba, Idimu and Ogolonto.

FG commissions five CNG stations in Lagos, names locations to buy cheaper fuel Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The expansion comes amid concerns over rising transportation costs, with authorities promoting CNG as a cheaper alternative for vehicles converted to run on natural gas.

However, the government has not confirmed a uniform selling price for gas at the five stations.

FG lists locations of new CNG stations

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, commissioned the facilities, describing them as another step towards making natural gas accessible to Nigerians.

He said the projects aligned with President Bola Tinubu's directive to expand CNG infrastructure nationwide, including plans to establish 500 additional refuelling stations towards a target of 1,000 outlets.

According to Ekpo, each newly commissioned station has a daily gas compression capacity of 24,000 standard cubic metres and storage capacity of 9,800 standard cubic metres.

The minister stressed that the government's priority was ensuring that cheaper fuel translated into lower transportation expenses for Nigerians.

“Our objective is therefore not simply to count the number of stations commissioned. Success must ultimately be measured by impact,” Ekpo said.

Lagos targets 15 CNG stations

The Chief Executive Officer of Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation, Tayo Gbajumo, disclosed that the company was working towards establishing 15 CNG stations across Lagos.

He explained that the latest inauguration increased the number of operational facilities under the programme to nine.

Four stations had previously been commissioned in Ikota, Agege, Ogudu and Ojota.

Gbajumo said the remaining six facilities were at different stages of development and were expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2027.

Nigerians to buy cheaper fuel as FG commissions new CNG stations across Lagos. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

New stations to serve 8,400 vehicles

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Oluwole Adama, disclosed that the five facilities could collectively serve approximately 8,400 vehicles daily when operating at full capacity, PetroleumPriceNG reported.

He said the expansion would improve access to cleaner fuel while creating employment opportunities in maintenance, logistics and technical services.

Adama, however, emphasised that reliable gas supply, proper maintenance and compliance with safety standards would determine the stations' long-term success.

For Lagos motorists, the expansion could provide greater access to affordable transportation fuel, although actual savings will depend on pump prices, vehicle compatibility and availability.

Petrol prices drop as MRS cuts pump rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists could be in for some relief as MRS filling stations and major petroleum depot operators begin reducing petrol prices following a decline in crude oil prices and growing pressure on marketers to adjust their rates.

The latest adjustments have seen MRS, a major retail partner of Dangote Refinery, reduce its pump price in Abuja, while several depot operators have also lowered their wholesale prices.

Source: Legit.ng