Dangote Refinery may expand its IPO by 30% after subscriptions neared N6 trillion, subject to SEC approval

Nigerian retail investors and domestic institutions could receive priority as demand exceeds available shares

Investor interest spans South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, with the refinery targeting an NGX listing before December 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is considering expanding its initial public offering (IPO) by as much as 30% after overwhelming investor demand pushed subscriptions to nearly N6 trillion, equivalent to approximately $4.5 billion.

The development could see Africa's largest refinery increase the value of its public share sale to about $2.1 billion, potentially making it one of the continent's biggest stock market offerings.

Dangote Refinery sets $2.1 billion share sale, plans IPO increase. Credit" Bloomberg/Contributor

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The refinery, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, initially planned to offer 4.1 billion shares. However, demand has reportedly exceeded the available shares by nearly three times, prompting discussions about increasing the allocation.

Dangote refinery seeks approval for additional shares

Under the proposed arrangement, the refinery could increase the number of shares available to investors from 4.1 billion to approximately 5.33 billion, including an overallotment option.

The expansion would represent a 30% increase in the original share offering.

However, the proposed adjustment remains subject to approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria's capital market regulator.

A senior company executive reportedly confirmed that the refinery intends to issue additional shares up to the maximum permitted limit, according to PetroleumPriceNG

The company is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) before the end of November 2026, although the final timetable will depend on regulatory approvals and other listing requirements.

If successful, the expanded offering could strengthen Nigeria's capital market and attract additional domestic and international investment.

Nigerian investors may receive priority allocations

Despite the substantial increase under consideration, demand is expected to exceed the number of shares available.

Consequently, the refinery is preparing an allocation structure that could favour Nigerian retail investors and domestic institutional subscribers.

Retail investors are expected to receive their full requested allocations, while domestic pension funds may secure shares close to the quantities they subscribed for.

Foreign investors, however, could face more significant reductions in their allocations.

According to a stockbroker involved in the transaction, investors who applied for more than 100 million shares are expected to receive additional allocations on a pro-rata basis.

This means available shares would be distributed proportionately among qualifying investors rather than satisfying every subscription in full.

The proposed arrangement has not yet been finalised.

African investors show strong interest

Investor appetite for Dangote Refinery shares has extended beyond Nigeria, with substantial interest reported from South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.

South Africa's Public Investment Corporation was among the institutional investors that subscribed to the offering.

Dangote Refinery may increase its IPO by 30% as more investors demand their shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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The strong regional participation highlights growing investor interest in large-scale African energy infrastructure.

Before launching the public offering, Dangote Refinery had reportedly raised approximately $2.5 billion through two private placements involving a combined 7.2 billion shares.

However, the identities of investors who participated in those transactions were not disclosed in the IPO prospectus.

The refinery's planned listing could provide investors with an opportunity to participate in one of Nigeria's largest industrial investments, although final allocations and the expanded offer remain subject to regulatory clearance.

Dangote Refinery closes $1.6bn IPO

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has closed its $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), attracting investment interest from 119 countries in what could become Africa's largest stock market listing.

The offer, which closed on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, reportedly secured between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion in fully funded commitments from Nigerian and retail investors alone.

Source: Legit.ng