MRS Holdings and QuickFuel Nigeria Limited have introduced self-service petrol dispensing technology, allowing motorists to buy fuel without depending on attendants

The initiative has started at one filling station in Lagos, with plans to extend the service to about 40 outlets across the state

The technology promises 24-hour fuel purchases, digital payments and improved transparency in petrol sales and inventory management

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Motorists in Nigeria may soon stop relying on filling station attendants to purchase petrol as MRS Holdings, in partnership with QuickFuel Nigeria Limited, has introduced a self-service fuel dispensing system.

The technology allows customers to drive into participating filling stations, select their preferred quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), make payments through approved channels and dispense fuel themselves.

MRS has introduced self-service petrol pumps in Nigeria Photo: MRS

Source: Original

The initiative was unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday and has commenced at one MRS filling station, with plans to expand the service to about 40 outlets across Lagos State.

The development is expected to change the traditional petrol-buying experience, where motorists typically depend on attendants to operate dispensing pumps and complete transactions, ThisDay reports.

Speaking at the unveiling, Executive Director of Technological Services at QuickFuel, Oludare Owolabi, said the innovation was designed to address longstanding challenges in fuel retailing, including delays, customer experience and accountability.

He explained that the system would give motorists greater convenience and flexibility, particularly those who need to purchase petrol outside conventional filling station operating hours.

Owolabi said:

"Today, we are not here simply to unveil another fuel pump. We are here to challenge an old way of buying fuel and introduce a better one"

MRS self-service petrol stations to operate 24 hours

According to the QuickFuel executive, the technology is expected to support round-the-clock petrol sales at enabled stations, allowing customers to buy fuel late at night and during early morning hours.

He said the service would particularly benefit commercial drivers, commuters, healthcare workers returning from night shifts and other motorists whose schedules may not align with conventional filling station operations.

Beyond convenience, Owolabi said the system would digitally record fuel deliveries, dispensing activities, payments and inventory movements, Punch reports.

He said:

"Every litre should be accounted for. Every payment should be traceable. Every discrepancy should be visible."

MRS plans to introduce self-service fuel technology at 40 filling stations in Lagos Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He added that filling station operators would have better control over stock levels, daily sales and possible discrepancies between fuel received, quantities dispensed and revenue collected.

Owolabi stressed that introducing self-service technology would not compromise safety standards, meter calibration, equipment maintenance or regulatory compliance. Trained personnel would remain available to guide customers and provide technical support.

Nigerians to buy fuel without fuel attendants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may soon pump their own fuel without relying on a filling station attendant after Sunbeth Energies Limited launched the country's first self-service petrol station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos.

The new platform gives motorists full control over their purchase, from choosing the fuel type and making payment to watching in real time exactly how many litres flow into their tank.

The company said the goal is to bring more transparency and accountability to everyday fuel purchases.

Source: Legit.ng