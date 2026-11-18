No More Waiting for Fuel Attendants as MRS Introduces Self-Service Pumps
- MRS Holdings and QuickFuel Nigeria Limited have introduced self-service petrol dispensing technology, allowing motorists to buy fuel without depending on attendants
- The initiative has started at one filling station in Lagos, with plans to extend the service to about 40 outlets across the state
- The technology promises 24-hour fuel purchases, digital payments and improved transparency in petrol sales and inventory management
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Motorists in Nigeria may soon stop relying on filling station attendants to purchase petrol as MRS Holdings, in partnership with QuickFuel Nigeria Limited, has introduced a self-service fuel dispensing system.
The technology allows customers to drive into participating filling stations, select their preferred quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), make payments through approved channels and dispense fuel themselves.
The initiative was unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday and has commenced at one MRS filling station, with plans to expand the service to about 40 outlets across Lagos State.
The development is expected to change the traditional petrol-buying experience, where motorists typically depend on attendants to operate dispensing pumps and complete transactions, ThisDay reports.
Speaking at the unveiling, Executive Director of Technological Services at QuickFuel, Oludare Owolabi, said the innovation was designed to address longstanding challenges in fuel retailing, including delays, customer experience and accountability.
He explained that the system would give motorists greater convenience and flexibility, particularly those who need to purchase petrol outside conventional filling station operating hours.
Owolabi said:
"Today, we are not here simply to unveil another fuel pump. We are here to challenge an old way of buying fuel and introduce a better one"
MRS self-service petrol stations to operate 24 hours
According to the QuickFuel executive, the technology is expected to support round-the-clock petrol sales at enabled stations, allowing customers to buy fuel late at night and during early morning hours.
He said the service would particularly benefit commercial drivers, commuters, healthcare workers returning from night shifts and other motorists whose schedules may not align with conventional filling station operations.
Beyond convenience, Owolabi said the system would digitally record fuel deliveries, dispensing activities, payments and inventory movements, Punch reports.
He said:
"Every litre should be accounted for. Every payment should be traceable. Every discrepancy should be visible."
He added that filling station operators would have better control over stock levels, daily sales and possible discrepancies between fuel received, quantities dispensed and revenue collected.
Owolabi stressed that introducing self-service technology would not compromise safety standards, meter calibration, equipment maintenance or regulatory compliance. Trained personnel would remain available to guide customers and provide technical support.
Nigerians to buy fuel without fuel attendants
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians may soon pump their own fuel without relying on a filling station attendant after Sunbeth Energies Limited launched the country's first self-service petrol station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos.
The new platform gives motorists full control over their purchase, from choosing the fuel type and making payment to watching in real time exactly how many litres flow into their tank.
The company said the goal is to bring more transparency and accountability to everyday fuel purchases.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.