A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned proceedings in the EFCC's final forfeiture case against Ziklagsis Networks Limited over an alleged ₦26bn contract fraud

The EFCC alleged Ziklagsis Networks failed to install prepaid electricity meters nationwide but moved billions from Polaris Bank to Providus Bank without authorisation

Ziklagsis Networks filed an affidavit opposing the forfeiture, with the case adjourned to December 15, 2026 for hearing of all pending applications

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Justice E. U. Akpan of the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has adjourned the final forfeiture hearing involving over ₦26 billion allegedly linked to a failed contract for the procurement and installation of prepaid electricity meters across Nigeria to December 15, 2026.

The adjournment followed a request by counsel for the respondent, Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), who told the court on Friday, November 20, 2026, that Ziklagsis Networks Limited was still filing additional processes and needed more time to complete the necessary submissions.

Court adjourns the ₦26 billion forfeiture case involving Ziklagsis Networks Limited to December 15, 2026. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Facebook

Justice Akpan granted the request and rescheduled the matter for hearing of all pending applications.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle @OfficialEFCC on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Background of the EFCC's case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its investigation found that Ziklagsis Networks Limited entered a tripartite agreement in 2003 with the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the then National Electric Power Authority, to carry out a mass metering project across the country.

The company allegedly failed to execute the contract, after which the Federal Government terminated the agreement and demanded a refund of ₦26 billion. The company reportedly refused to return the money.

In an affidavit filed on November 12, 2026, EFCC operative Naankus Panwal said Ziklagsis Networks, working with Polaris Bank staff described as being "on the run," moved the entire sum of ₦39 billion from an account at Polaris Bank to Providus Bank, which allegedly lacked the capacity to hold such an amount.

Providus Bank then sought approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to host the funds, and the CBN directed that the money, belonging to the Federal Government, be invested in Treasury bills and bonds rather than left idle.

Panwal alleged in the affidavit that Ziklagsis Networks went on to open a separate account to receive interest accruing on the contract sum. Between July 2021 and March 2024, the company allegedly received ₦22,642,666,970 through that account and diverted the funds to personal use.

"The continued refusal to refund the funds is to generate interest on the said funds to the benefit of ZNL and its cronies and against the interest of the Federal Government of Nigeria and her people," the affidavit read.

The EFCC filed its case under Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/1673/2026, accusing Ziklagsis Networks of conspiracy to commit fraud, stealing, and obtaining money by false pretence.

Court grants interim order, company pushes back

Justice Akpan had earlier granted the EFCC's application for an interim forfeiture of the funds.

Following a publication in a national newspaper inviting any interested party to appear in court, Ziklagsis Networks responded through its counsel and filed an affidavit claiming ownership of the funds and opposing their final forfeiture.

The EFCC, through its counsel J. N. Dogonyaro, subsequently filed a counter-affidavit in support of its forfeiture application. The case will return to court on December 15, 2026.

EFCC uncovers illegal refinery operated by Chinese

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC operatives raided an illegal oil refinery in Ogere, Ogun State, on October 31, 2026, following intelligence and surveillance.

The facility, linked to Chinese nationals, was found deserted but contained underground tanks with substances suspected to be diesel.

Preliminary investigations revealed the operators sourced sludge oil from Delta and Rivers states for processing at the illegal site.

Source: Legit.ng