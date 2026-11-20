Dangote is considering selling personal refinery shares after IPO demand reached ₦5.85 trillion, far exceeding the fundraising target

SEC postponed IPO allotment results while reviewing a proposed secondary sale, which could help meet institutional investors’ demand

Any additional sale would further reduce Dangote’s stake in the $47.8 billion refinery; regulatory approval and transaction size remain uncertain

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is considering selling part of his personal stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following overwhelming investor demand for shares in the company's initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed transaction could give more investors an opportunity to own part of Africa's largest refinery after applications worth approximately ₦5.85 trillion ($4.3 billion) exceeded the company's fundraising target of between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion.

Dangote to open refinery stakes to more investors as demand rises. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, Dangote has opened discussions with Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a secondary share sale to accommodate institutional investors who could not secure their desired allocations.

The development could further reduce the billionaire's ownership of the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lagos.

SEC considers fresh share sale

The SEC had initially scheduled the publication of IPO allotment results for Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

However, the announcement was reportedly postponed to allow the regulator to consider the proposed secondary transaction.

A senior SEC official confirmed that the commission was processing share allotments, adding that approval would follow once all regulatory requirements were satisfied.

A spokesperson for Dangote declined to comment on the proposed sale.

Unlike the IPO, which involves newly issued shares, a secondary sale would allow Dangote to sell part of his existing holdings directly to investors.

The arrangement could increase investor participation without requiring the refinery to issue additional shares.

Foreign investors face reduced allocations

The refinery's six-week public offering closed on October 27, attracting nearly four million unique subscriptions from investors across 120 countries.

The extraordinary demand has created an allocation challenge, particularly for foreign institutional investors.

According to the report, retail investors are expected to receive their full requested allocations, while Nigerian pension funds could secure nearly all the shares they applied for.

Foreign institutional investors may consequently face the largest reductions.

Among the interested investors is South Africa's Public Investment Corporation, which manages nearly $220 billion in assets.

The investment manager reportedly applied for approximately $500 million worth of refinery shares.

Dangote's ownership could fall further

Dangote currently controls approximately 87.3% of the refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Under the IPO structure, the base offering represents about 3.3% of the company, potentially rising to 4.25% if the full 30% overallotment option is exercised.

His ownership could consequently decline to approximately 84.4% under the base offering or 83.6% following full over-allotment.

Any additional personal share sale would reduce his stake further.

At the IPO price of ₦525 per share, the refinery carries an estimated valuation of ₦65.2 trillion ($47.8 billion).

This values a 1% ownership stake at approximately ₦652 billion.

What the development means for investors

Dangote had previously indicated his willingness to reduce his refinery ownership substantially if investor demand exceeded expectations.

During a September interview with Arise Television, he suggested that his stake could fall to approximately 57%, according to Punch.

The proposed secondary sale could therefore provide another route for institutional investors seeking exposure to Nigeria's refining industry.

Nigerians and other investors may buy more of Dangote Refinery shares as the firm moves to sell more stakes. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, and its final size has not been disclosed.

The refinery, which previously raised approximately $2.5 billion through private placements, is expected to begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange following the completion of the IPO allotment process.

For investors awaiting their allocations, the SEC's final decision will determine whether additional refinery shares become available.

Refinery sets December 8 date for share trading

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian investors could begin buying and selling shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals from December 8, 2026, as the company prepares for a historic listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The proposed listing follows the closure of the refinery's ₦2.15 trillion initial public offering (IPO), potentially making it one of the most valuable companies on Nigeria's stock market.

Source: Legit.ng