The UAE has published a list of behaviours in public spaces that are considered offences under the country's laws

Public displays of affection such as kissing and hugging are among the actions that could lead to legal consequences

The UAE warns that disrespecting the country, its leaders or its religion may also result in deportation for foreigners

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined a set of behaviours that could land foreigners in serious legal trouble, including deportation, if carried out in public spaces across the country.

The Gulf nation's official government website makes it clear that the country operates under strict public conduct standards, and visitors or residents who fail to comply may face consequences that go beyond a warning or fine.

UAE outlines 6 public conduct rules foreigners must follow to avoid deportation. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/HAIDER SHAH

Source: Getty Images

6 public behaviours banned in the UAE

According to the UAE, the following actions are prohibited in public:

1. Kissing in public

2. Hugging in public

3. Causing noise disruptions

4. Using bad language

5. Making obscene gestures

6. Showing disrespect towards the UAE, its leaders, or its religion

What UAE says about public displays

The country's official position is that public displays of affection should be kept to a minimum. While holding hands is considered acceptable, kissing and hugging cross the line under UAE law. Noise disruptions, offensive language, obscene gestures, and any form of disrespect directed at the UAE, its leadership, or the Islamic faith are equally prohibited and carry the risk of legal action or deportation.

The rules apply to both tourists and long-term foreign residents, making it essential for anyone living in or visiting the UAE to understand what is and is not acceptable in shared public spaces.

UAE names clothing visitors should avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for men and women in public places across the country.

The authorities advised both sexes to avoid revealing clothes and encouraged visitors to dress modestly while in the country.

Source: Legit.ng