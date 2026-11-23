Natasha Osawaru, estranged wife of singer 2Baba, was spotted dancing energetically at her son's first birthday celebration

Dressed in all black, the politician and mother of two performed a dramatic floor move that left onlookers stunned

A video of the moment surfaced online on Saturday, 21 November 2026, and quickly drew mixed reactions from fans

2Baba's estranged wife, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, became the talk of the internet after a video of her dancing at her son's first birthday party made the rounds online.

The footage, which surfaced on Saturday, November, 21, 2026, captured the politician in a surprisingly uninhibited moment as she joined a group of dancers to celebrate her son's milestone.

2Baba's estranged wife, Natasha Osawaru organises a lavish birthday party for their son. Photo credit@honourablenatasha

Source: Instagram

Natasha, a mother of two, looked relaxed and joyful in a black T-shirt, matching black trousers and a coordinating cap.

At one point during the celebration shared on Instagram, she lowered herself dramatically to the ground and bent backwards until her head touched the floor. She was helped back to her feet before she and the other dancers carried on with the festivities.

2Baba's estranged wife, Natasha Osawaru, shares lovely videos from the birthday celebration of their son. Photo credit@honourablenatasghaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru's birthday dance goes viral

The clip caught many off guard, particularly because of Natasha's public profile as a politician and her ongoing estrangement from Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

The contrast between her formal status and her carefree behaviour at the party made the video a quick talking point across social media.

Here is the Instagram viral video of the politician dancing at her son's birthday party:

What fans are saying

The video drew a wide range of reactions from online users:

@vlogwithladyk commented:

"Where did 2face jam this woman sef"

@classy_vintage_bootplug wrote:

"Mothers love."

@herhighnessatina shared:

"There's nothing a mother won't do for her child. Late princess Diana broke royal protocol and participated in a running competition for her child. When it comes to our children, titles or social standing never matters. That's a mother's love"

@temilahfab reacted:

"This aunty go fit beat our legend nothing wey anybody fit tell me."

@faith_osems said:

"At least the dancers are wearing her favorite color black"

@jst_chocolate wrote:

"Shame no gree me watch this video finish"

@ijay_kitchenwares added:

"Why shame go Dey catch me ontop person matter? Nawa"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng