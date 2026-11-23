New Zealand has announced that 17 occupations will be dropped from the Tier 2 Green List Work to Residence Visa pathway starting 8 March 2027

The affected occupations include motor mechanics, welders, panel beaters, crane operators and telecommunications technicians, among others

New Zealand immigration authorities said workers in these roles may instead qualify for residence through the Skilled Migrant Category pathways

New Zealand has announced that 17 occupations will be removed from the Tier 2 Green List for the Work to Residence Visa pathway, effective 8 March 2027, as the country reshapes how skilled migrants can qualify for permanent residence.

New Zealand Immigration confirmed the changes are linked to the introduction of new Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) pathways in August 2026, which created overlapping routes to residence for certain occupation groups. The decision to remove these roles from the Green List is aimed at simplifying the system, reducing duplication and keeping the Green List focused on workforce needs.

New Zealand mentions jobs that would be removed from list of residence pathway in 2027. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations affected by green list changes

The 17 roles being removed fall across two SMC streams. Thirteen occupations will transition to the SMC Trades and Technician pathway, including:

1. Building Associates (Building Construction Supervisors)

2. Automotive Electricians

3. Diesel Motor Mechanics

4. Motor Mechanics (General)

5. Motorcycle Mechanics

6. Panel Beaters

7. Vehicle Painters

8. Metal Fabricators

9. Welders

10. Fitters (General)

11. Fitters and Turners

12. Fitter-Welders

13. Metal Machinists (First Class)

The remaining four occupations will be redirected to the SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway:

14. Crane, Hoist or Lift Operators

15. Telecommunications Technicians

16. Paving Plant Operators

17. Pressure Welders.

What SMC pathways mean for workers

Immigration authorities noted that for many experienced workers, the SMC pathways could actually offer a more accessible route to residence than the existing Work to Residence Visa. Depending on the specific pathway, benefits may include lower wage thresholds, shorter New Zealand work experience requirements, or no specified qualification requirement.

However, the government was clear that the pathways carry different eligibility criteria and will not be more accessible for everyone. Workers in these occupations will need to independently assess whether they meet the qualification, work experience, wage and other requirements of the relevant SMC pathway before applying.

The changes reflect New Zealand's broader effort to streamline its immigration framework while continuing to attract skilled workers in trades and technical fields. Those currently holding or planning to apply for a Work to Residence Visa under one of the 17 affected roles are encouraged to review the updated requirements ahead of the March 2027 deadline.

See the full details of the Green List changes on the New Zealand Immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand opened its Post-study work visa route to graduates with 2 announced qualifications.

New Zealand: Age limit for work-to-residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its updated Work to Residence visa, including the age limit and the conditions foreign workers must meet before applying.

Applicants must be 55 or younger and have worked in a qualifying Green List Tier 2 role in New Zealand for 24 months. For skilled Nigerians hoping to settle in the country, being even one year over the age cap could rule out the visa.

Source: Legit.ng