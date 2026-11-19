Kuda plans to cut about 40 jobs across seven countries as it targets group-wide profitability by 2027

The digital bank says customers’ deposits and services will remain unaffected, while affected employees will receive consultation and support

Kuda plans to expand personal lending as African tech companies face mounting pressure to reduce costs and achieve sustainable growth

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian digital bank Kuda is preparing to lay off about 40 employees across seven countries in its second round of job cuts in 2026, as the company moves to reduce operating costs and achieve profitability by 2027.

The latest restructuring will affect approximately 7.5% of its workforce, raising fresh concerns about job security in Nigeria's rapidly evolving financial technology industry.

Kuda Bank CEO explains difficult decision to lay off workers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The affected countries include Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana.

According to TechCabal, the decision follows an earlier restructuring in March 2026, when the digital lender eliminated several positions across its operations.

Kuda CEO explains fresh job cuts

Kuda's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Babs Ogundeyi, said the restructuring was necessary to improve operational efficiency and position the company for long-term profitability.

Ogundeyi disclosed that Kuda currently employs approximately 500 people, with about 40 positions potentially affected by the latest exercise.

He explained that investors increasingly expect financial returns rather than continued dependence on external funding.

Although Kuda's Nigerian banking operation is already profitable, the company is targeting profitability across the entire group by 2027.

The CEO also linked the decision to increased regulatory capital requirements following the Central Bank of Nigeria's approval of Kuda's national microfinance banking licence in January.

The licence requires a minimum paid-up capital of ₦5 billion.

Ogundeyi assured customers that the restructuring would not affect their deposits or access to banking services.

"For our 8 million customers, nothing changes. Their money is safe, and we'll keep building products that help them do more with it," he said.

What happens to affected Kuda employees?

Kuda said employees whose positions are affected would undergo a consultation process before final decisions are reached.

The company also promised comprehensive support packages for departing workers.

During the March restructuring, some affected employees reportedly expected severance payments equivalent to as much as seven months' salary.

However, details of the compensation arrangements for the latest round have not been disclosed.

The layoffs form part of Kuda 2.0, a restructuring programme introduced in March to strengthen the company's core banking operations.

Kuda reveals plans to expand customer loans

Despite reducing its workforce, Kuda is preparing to expand its lending business to generate additional revenue.

The bank currently offers overdrafts and other short-term credit facilities but intends to introduce broader personal loan products.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Nosa Oyegun, explained that customers increasingly require financing for major purchases, including vehicles and homes.

The company is also offering some customers with long-overdue loans reduced repayment amounts under a temporary settlement campaign ending December 23.

Nigerian bank lays off 40 workers, second time in one year. Credit: Kuda Bank

Source: Facebook

More African technology companies cut jobs

Kuda's restructuring reflects wider changes across Africa's technology industry as companies embrace automation and seek sustainable profitability.

According to TechCabal Insights, African technology companies eliminated 2,574 jobs during the first half of 2026.

Other major companies, including Jumia and Moniepoint, have also announced workforce adjustments.

For Kuda, the challenge is balancing cost reductions with its ambition to expand lending services while retaining the confidence of its eight million customers.

Nigerian Bank announces 75% salary increases

Legit.ng earlier reported that SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has announced salary increases of between 25% and 75% for all its employees, alongside the promotion of 25% of its workforce.

The lender said the measures were part of its efforts to improve staff welfare, reward outstanding performance and strengthen its workforce, The Sun reported.

Source: Legit.ng