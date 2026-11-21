Italy's government opened the pre-application window for the 2027 Decreto Flussi program on October 23, 2026, through the ALI Portal

The program set a total of 165,850 work entry quotas across seasonal, non-seasonal and self-employed categories for 2027

The first click day for the 2027 Decreto Flussi targets agricultural seasonal workers and is scheduled for January 12, 2027

Italy has officially launched the pre-application phase for its 2027 Decreto Flussi programme, giving employers a window to begin preparing work visa applications for foreign nationals ahead of a January filing deadline.

The Italian government confirmed that employers can submit pre-completed applications through the ALI Portal from October 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. The window closes on December 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., after which applications must be formally filed according to click day dates set for each worker category.

Italy asks Nigeria, other immigrants to apply for its 2027 work quota window Photo Credit: getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Decreto Flussi programme covers

The Decreto Flussi, or "Flow Decree," is Italy's annual mechanism for controlling how many foreign workers may legally enter the country for employment. It sets quotas across several categories, covering seasonal roles, permanent positions and self-employment.

For 2027, the government has allocated a total of 165,850 entry slots under the ongoing 2026–2028 programme. The breakdown is as follows:

- 76,200 quotas for non-seasonal salaried workers, which includes 14,000 reserved for domestic and family care roles - 89,000 quotas for seasonal workers in agriculture and tourism - 650 quotas for self-employed individuals

First click day set for January 12, 2027

The first formal application deadline, known as a "click day," falls on January 12, 2027, and applies specifically to seasonal workers in the agricultural sector. Further click day dates and procedures for other categories are detailed in the government's operational circular issued on October 1, 2026.

Employers looking to bring in foreign workers under the scheme must ensure their applications are pre-loaded on the ALI Portal before the December 7 cutoff to be eligible for submission on the relevant click day.

Italian government announces opening of the Decreto Flussi 2027 for foreigners Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that IRCC opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng