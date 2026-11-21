Italy Opens 2027 Work-Quota Window for Nigerian, Other Immigrants
- Italy's government opened the pre-application window for the 2027 Decreto Flussi program on October 23, 2026, through the ALI Portal
- The program set a total of 165,850 work entry quotas across seasonal, non-seasonal and self-employed categories for 2027
- The first click day for the 2027 Decreto Flussi targets agricultural seasonal workers and is scheduled for January 12, 2027
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Italy has officially launched the pre-application phase for its 2027 Decreto Flussi programme, giving employers a window to begin preparing work visa applications for foreign nationals ahead of a January filing deadline.
The Italian government confirmed that employers can submit pre-completed applications through the ALI Portal from October 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. The window closes on December 7, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., after which applications must be formally filed according to click day dates set for each worker category.
What the Decreto Flussi programme covers
The Decreto Flussi, or "Flow Decree," is Italy's annual mechanism for controlling how many foreign workers may legally enter the country for employment. It sets quotas across several categories, covering seasonal roles, permanent positions and self-employment.
For 2027, the government has allocated a total of 165,850 entry slots under the ongoing 2026–2028 programme. The breakdown is as follows:
- 76,200 quotas for non-seasonal salaried workers, which includes 14,000 reserved for domestic and family care roles - 89,000 quotas for seasonal workers in agriculture and tourism - 650 quotas for self-employed individuals
First click day set for January 12, 2027
The first formal application deadline, known as a "click day," falls on January 12, 2027, and applies specifically to seasonal workers in the agricultural sector. Further click day dates and procedures for other categories are detailed in the government's operational circular issued on October 1, 2026.
Employers looking to bring in foreign workers under the scheme must ensure their applications are pre-loaded on the ALI Portal before the December 7 cutoff to be eligible for submission on the relevant click day.
Canada announces new categories of visa
Legit.ng earlier reported that IRCC opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.
The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng