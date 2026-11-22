Dangote Refinery cut its petrol gantry price to N1,070 per litre, prompting fresh wholesale price reductions across four Nigerian hubs

Lagos recorded the steepest cuts, with average petrol prices falling by N93.14 per litre and diesel by N42

Lower depot prices may create room for pump price cuts, but transport costs, inventories and competition will shape retail rates

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's downstream petroleum market recorded widespread price reductions between Monday, November 16, and Friday, November 20, 2026, as petrol and diesel depot prices declined across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar.

The reductions followed renewed competition among petroleum marketers and a fresh adjustment in Dangote Petroleum Refinery's petrol gantry price.

Petrol prices crash across Nigeria, Dangote and marketers release fresh rates Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

On November 19, the refinery reduced its petrol price to N1,070 per litre through its consortium marketers, marking its lowest quoted rate since July 2026.

The development triggered further adjustments across major petroleum trading hubs, with Lagos recording the sharpest average reductions during the review period, according to PreteoleumPriceNG.

Lagos depots slash petrol prices by N120

Lagos recorded the biggest price cuts, with petrol prices falling by as much as N120 per litre at some depots.

Rain Oil led the reductions, lowering its price from N1,200 to N1,080 per litre, while Aiteo reduced its rate by N103, from N1,165 to N1,062.

Nipco slashed its price by N100 to N1,060, while Integrated, African Terminal and Ascon each reduced their rates by N85 to N1,080 per litre.

Wosbab also lowered its price from N1,174 to N1,100.

Across the seven monitored depots, the average petrol price declined from N1,170.57 to N1,077.43 per litre, representing a N93.14 reduction, or 7.96%.

Diesel prices followed a similar trend, with Nipco cutting its rate by N75 to N1,670, while Eterna reduced its price by N60 to N1,640.

The average diesel price across 10 monitored Lagos depots fell by N42 to N1,644.50 per litre.

Petrol prices fall in Warri

In Warri, Delta State, Matrix and Nepal reduced their petrol prices by N65 each, from N1,200 to N1,135 per litre.

Parker lowered its rate by N48 to N1,134, while A.Y.M. Shafa announced a N45 reduction to N1,135.

Consequently, the average petrol price across the four depots dropped by N55.75 to N1,134.75 per litre, representing a 4.68% decline.

Diesel prices also eased, with Nipco, Rain Oil and Matrix recording reductions of N18, N10 and N2, respectively.

Port Harcourt, Calabar record fresh reductions

In Port Harcourt, Matrix reduced its petrol price by N75, from N1,215 to N1,140 per litre.

Masters followed with a N45 reduction, bringing its price to N1,140.

The average petrol price across both depots consequently declined by N60 per litre, or 5%.

Bulk Strategic also reduced its diesel price by N30 to N1,710 per litre.

Similarly, Mainland depot in Calabar lowered its petrol price from N1,190 to N1,135, representing a N55 reduction.

Marketers release new petrol prices as Nigerians rejoice over falling rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Will filling stations reduce pump prices?

The widespread reductions signal growing competition among depot operators as Dangote Refinery's pricing continues to influence wholesale market quotations.

However, lower depot prices do not automatically translate into equivalent reductions at filling stations.

Retail prices will depend on transportation costs, marketers' operating expenses, existing inventories and competitive conditions.

Nevertheless, sustained reductions in wholesale prices could provide opportunities for further pump price adjustments, potentially easing transportation and business costs for Nigerian consumers.

Landing cost crash: More petrol enters Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria recorded a sharp increase in petrol imports in October 2026, even as domestic refineries boosted production and the landing cost of imported fuel dropped to a six-month low of N1,026 per litre.

The development signals growing competition between imported petrol and locally refined products, raising expectations of further price reductions for motorists and businesses.

Source: Legit.ng