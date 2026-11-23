Dangote Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price by N99 to N1,060 per litre from N1,159

Imported petrol also became cheaper, with its landing cost dropping to N1,019.64 per litre

The latest price cut could prompt more filling stations to reduce pump prices and provide some relief to motorists

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced another reduction in its petrol gantry price, cutting the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N99 per litre.

A market survey on Saturday, November 21, showed that the refinery reduced its ex-gantry price to N1,060 per litre from N1,159, representing a 8.5% decrease.

Dangote Petrol Price Drops by N99, See New Rate and What It Means for Nigerians

Source: UGC

The latest adjustment brings the refinery's petrol price down by N150 per litre from the N1,210 rate previously recorded before the two consecutive reductions.

The development could provide some relief to motorists as competition between locally refined petrol and imported products continues to influence prices in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market.

It also comes amid recent price adjustments by major fuel marketers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and MRS Oil Nigeria.

Imported petrol remains cheaper than Dangote's product

Data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), published in its November 19 energy bulletin, showed that the estimated landing cost of imported petrol declined to N1,019.64 per litre.

This was lower than the N1,026.42 recorded a day earlier, representing a reduction of N6.78 per litre.

Despite Dangote Refinery's latest price cut, imported petrol remained cheaper by N40.36 per litre compared with the refinery's new gantry rate.

The price difference highlights the growing competition between domestic refiners and fuel importers, with both categories of suppliers adjusting their prices in response to market conditions.

Meanwhile, depot owners have also adjusted their prices, with recent market reports indicating that ex-depot rates have fallen to between N1,059 and N1,080 per litre.

Petrol prices drop at filling stations

The reduction in wholesale prices has started reflecting in retail petrol prices across parts of the country.

Recent market checks showed that petrol prices at filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring areas declined by between N25 and N85 per litre within seven days.

Pump prices in the Federal Capital Territory were reported to range between N1,300 and N1,385 per litre, depending on the filling station and location.

NNPC, MRS, AA Rano, Mobil and other independent marketers were among the outlets adjusting their prices during the period.

Dangote Petrol Price Drops by N99, See New Rate and What It Means for Nigerians

Source: UGC

The latest reduction in Dangote's gantry price could encourage more filling stations sourcing products from the refinery to review their pump prices.

However, the extent of any further reductions will depend on marketers' existing stock, transportation expenses, operating costs and replacement prices.

Source: Legit.ng