Africa’s 2026 happiness ranking showed that strong social support and health outcomes mattered more than income alone across top-performing countries

Island and North African nations dominated the upper tier, with Mauritius leading the continent and ranking among the top 75 globally

Several countries with political or economic challenges still recorded higher well-being scores due to resilient communities and family networks

A new continental snapshot of wellbeing has placed island states, North African societies and a handful of sub-Saharan countries at the forefront of happiness in Africa for 2026, based on the latest findings from the World Happiness Report.

The ranking measured how people across the continent perceive their quality of life against global benchmarks.

The latest happiness ranking reshapes how wellbeing is viewed in Africa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The results pointed to a clear pattern. Countries with dependable social ties, basic economic stability and access to healthcare tended to fare better than peers facing deeper structural pressures.

While income mattered, the survey showed that family networks, trust and personal freedom played decisive roles in how satisfied people felt about daily life.

How happiness was measured

The annual report assessed countries using six indicators. These included income per person, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make personal choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

Taken together, the metrics aimed to capture how people actually experience life rather than how economies perform on paper.

Across Africa, the 2026 ranking reflected contrasts. Some nations outperformed expectations despite political or economic headwinds. Others posted middling scores despite larger economies.

The list below, curated by Business Insider, outlines the ten African countries that recorded the highest happiness scores this year, with brief context for each placement.

Community ties and personal freedom matter as much as income in happiness ranking. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius (5.939)

Mauritius emerged as Africa’s happiest country and ranked 73rd worldwide. Strong social support systems, long life expectancy and a stable economy anchored by tourism and financial services contributed to the result.

Libya (5.731)

Libya placed 81st globally. Despite prolonged instability, community ties and a sense of personal agency continued to shape positive life assessments among residents.

Algeria (5.714)

Algeria ranked 83rd worldwide. Close family bonds, access to public healthcare and social services supported wellbeing even as economic growth remained uneven.

Mozambique (5.336)

Mozambique stood 93rd globally. Improvements in life expectancy and resilient community structures helped offset economic and climate-related challenges.

Gabon (5.167)

Gabon ranked 96th. Resource-driven income, political stability and relatively strong healthcare access shaped higher life satisfaction levels.

Côte d’Ivoire (5.148)

Côte d’Ivoire placed 98th worldwide. Urban growth and improving economic conditions supported wellbeing, backed by extended family networks.

Cameroon (5.083)

Cameroon ranked 100th. Urban opportunities lifted scores, while rural communities relied heavily on traditional support systems.

South Africa (5.009)

South Africa placed 101st globally. Cultural vibrancy and social ties contrasted with inequality, crime and uneven service delivery.

Niger (4.940)

Niger ranked 103rd. Strong communal bonds sustained life satisfaction despite poverty and limited infrastructure.

Tunisia (4.798)

Tunisia came 105th. Ongoing economic pressures and political shifts coexisted with solid healthcare access and social cohesion.

Covenant emerges Nigeria's best university

Earlier in 2025, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Source: Legit.ng