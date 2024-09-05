Betta Edu biography: age, background, is she married?

Betta Edu is a Nigerian politician and public health expert. She is widely recognised for holding several governmental positions throughout her career, particularly in her home state of Cross River. The politician is also a gender expert and the National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress political party. In addition to her political career, she is a certified medical doctor.

Betta Edu speaking at a podium with a microphone (L). The politician dressed in a traditional green velvet attire (R). Photo: @Dr-Betta-Edu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Betta Edu’s political career has seen her advocate for improved health policies and better service delivery to Nigerians. The Nigerian politician frequently addresses gender issues, women's empowerment, and healthcare programs and operations geared towards female gender mainstreaming in politics.

Profile summary

Full name Betta Chimaobim Edu Gender Female Date of birth 27 October 1986 Age 37 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Emmanuel Eke Siblings 4 Marital status Married Children 2 School Calabar International School University University of Calabar, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Profession Medical doctor, politician Instagram @dr_betta

Betta Edu’s biography

Where is Betta Edu from? Dr Betta C. Edu was born in London, United Kingdom. When she was eight, she returned to her hometown, Cross River State, Nigeria, with her 4 other siblings and parents. Her father, Emmanuel Eke, was an established businessman who worked with an engineering firm. When they returned to Nigeria, her father became a missionary.

How old is Betta Edu?

The Nigerian politician is 37 years old as of August 2024. She was born on 27 October 1986. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

Top-5 facts about Betta Edu. Photo: @Dr-Betta-Edu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Betta Edu received her primary and secondary education in Calabar, attending Calabar International School. As far back as her secondary school days, she began empowering young people and women to join various leadership positions.

During a 2022 YouTube interview with TVC News Nigeria, she disclosed that she rose to the ranks in the political scene through hard work.

It's been, um, a journey of grace and God's help and, most importantly, hard work, hard work, um, because it's not been easy rising amongst men and rising in a society where people are more of the opinion that leadership should be.

The Nigerian medical doctor added:

So, back from school days where I used to be a prefect in the secondary school, and then, of course, up onto the university where I was in the parliament...and then to the Student Union government vice president, um, it was a lot of work encouraging women, working with women, and trying to sensitise them on the need for them to get actively involved in politics and leadership, and contributing their own quota to nation development.

She attended the University of Calabar, earning her Bachelor's in Medicine and Surgery. According to her LinkedIn profile, Dr Edu attended the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where she obtained a Master’s degree in Public Health.

Betta Edu also attended the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, earning several certificates in Health Economics, Leadership, Management, and Public Health Policy.

Career

Dr Betta Edu's career is marked by significant achievements and contributions to the public health sector in Nigeria. She began her career as a medical officer at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital from February 2011 to February 2012. After serving in various health facilities in Cross River State, the medical doctor quickly moved into public health, where she has made substantial impacts.

One of her earliest notable roles was as the Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Her work in this capacity earned her recognition as a dedicated and effective public health leader.

Dr Edu's commitment to public health led to her appointment as the Commissioner for Health in Cross River State in 2019. In 2020, Dr Betta Edu's contributions to public health were further recognised when she was appointed National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

Betta Edu seated at a table wearing a royal blue outfit L). The politician speaking into a microphone (R). Photo: @Dr-Betta-Edu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to her public health roles, Dr Edu has ventured into politics. She is a member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) and has been active in the political scene in Cross River State and at the national level.

Who is Betta Edu’s husband?

Dr Betta Edu is married but prefers keeping her personal life away from the limelight. It is known, however, that she is a mother of two.

FAQs

Who is Betta Edu? She is a Nigerian medical doctor, public health expert, and politician famous as the Commissioner for Health in Cross River State. When was Betta Edu born? Edu was born on 27 October 1986. How old is Betta Edu? Nigerian medical doctor-turned-politician is 37 years old as of August 2024. Where is Betta Edu from? She hails from Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. Where did Betta Edu go to college? She attended the University of Calabar for her Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery. She also studied at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Is Betta Edu married? Betta is married but prefers to keep details about her husband and children out of the public domain.

Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s public health and political landscapes. Her professional achievements have positioned her as a leader and advocate for better healthcare services in Nigeria. Her role as a public health expert and politician showcases her commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians through sound health policies.

Legit.ng recently published Rahama Sadau’s bio. She is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, singer, and entrepreneur widely recognised for her work in the Kannywood and Nollywood film industries.

Rahama Sadau has won various awards, including Best Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best African Actress at the African Voice Awards in London. She began her acting career in Kannywood in 2013 and quickly rose to fame with her debut in the movie Gani Ga Wane. Read on to find out more about her family.

Source: Legit.ng