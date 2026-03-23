Egypt tops the IMF debt list in Africa with $7.55 billion, as Nigeria remains absent

IMF loans offer stability but come with significant reform trade-offs and potential public backlash

Nigeria's low IMF exposure raises questions about its borrowing strategy amid broader fiscal challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed the 10 African countries with the highest outstanding debt to the institution in March 2026, with Egypt leading the pack by a wide margin.

Notably, Nigeria does not appear on the list, raising questions about its current borrowing strategy and exposure to IMF financing.

Egypt's President, Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi, Kenya's William Ruto and Ghana's John Mahama are among Africa's most indebted presidents. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The rankings highlight how several African economies continue to rely on IMF support to stabilise their finances amid persistent fiscal pressures, currency volatility, and external shocks.

Egypt leads as West and East Africa dominate list

According to IMF figures, Egypt holds the highest debt on the continent at over $7.5 billion, significantly ahead of other countries.

Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and Ghana follow, each with multi-billion-dollar obligations.

Top 10 African Countries with Highest IMF Debt (March 2026):

Egypt – $7.55 billion Côte d’Ivoire – $3.63 billion Kenya – $2.94 billion Ghana – $2.84 billion Angola – $2.50 billion Democratic Republic of Congo – $2.22 billion Ethiopia – $1.76 billion Tanzania – $1.34 billion Zambia – $1.27 billion Cameroon – $1.18 billion

The list reflects a mix of West, East, and Central African economies, many of which have turned to the IMF in recent years to manage inflation, currency depreciation, and widening fiscal deficits.

The trade-offs of IMF borrowing

While IMF loans often provide a critical lifeline during economic crises, they come with significant trade-offs.

One of the most debated aspects is policy conditionality, which typically requires governments to implement reforms to restore macroeconomic stability.

These reforms may include reducing public spending, removing subsidies, or restructuring key sectors of the economy.

While such measures can improve long-term stability, they may also trigger short-term economic hardship and public discontent.

Senegal’s recent experience underscores these challenges. The country faced mounting pressure after the IMF suspended its program following the discovery of over $13 billion in previously undisclosed liabilities.

In response, authorities have had to introduce austerity measures and restructure parts of government to restore credibility with international lenders.

Investor confidence and long-term risks

A heavy reliance on IMF financing can also shape investor perceptions. On one hand, an IMF-backed program may signal commitment to reform. On the other hand, repeated borrowing can raise concerns about underlying structural weaknesses.

Investors may interpret prolonged dependence on IMF support as a sign of fragile domestic revenue systems or vulnerability to external shocks. This perception can lead to higher borrowing costs in global markets and reduced foreign investment inflows.

Beyond that, IMF debt is often just one piece of a broader debt puzzle. Many countries also owe significant sums to bilateral lenders, multilateral institutions, and private creditors.

Managing these overlapping obligations can strain public finances, especially when economic growth slows or export earnings decline.

Why Nigeria is missing

Nigeria’s absence from the top 10 suggests a relatively lower exposure to IMF credit compared to its peers. In recent years, Africa’s largest economy has relied more on domestic borrowing and other external financing sources rather than large-scale IMF programs.

While this may reduce policy constraints associated with IMF loans, it does not eliminate broader fiscal challenges, including revenue shortfalls, debt servicing pressures, and foreign exchange constraints.

"Nigeria's low IMF exposure raises questions about its borrowing strategy amid broader fiscal challenges," says financial analyst Ishaya Ibrahim.

A delicate balance

Ultimately, IMF financing remains a double-edged sword. It can help countries navigate economic turbulence, but excessive reliance may limit fiscal flexibility and complicate long-term debt sustainability.

As African economies continue to grapple with global uncertainties, the balance between accessing external support and maintaining financial independence will remain a key policy challenge.

President Bola Tinubu's government avoids IMF debts, but depends heavily on Chinese and World Bank loans. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

10 states with the highest foreign debt repayments

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s 36 states paid a combined N455.38bn in foreign debt service deductions in 2025, according to Federation Accounts Allocation Committee figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The amount marks a sharp rise from the N362.08bn deducted in 2024, representing an increase of N93.30bn or 25.77 per cent year-on-year.

In practical terms, a bigger share of states’ FAAC allocations was automatically deducted to service loans owed to external creditors, including the World Bank, IMF, China and other multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Source: Legit.ng