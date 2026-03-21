Several countries continued to offer tuition-free or heavily subsidised university education in 2026 despite rising global education costs

Germany, Iceland, and Brazil stood out for maintaining free public university systems for international students under specific conditions

Language requirements, living costs, and visa funding rules remained key considerations even where tuition fees were minimal or nonexistent

Rising tuition fees and living costs in traditional study destinations have pushed many international students to rethink their plans for 2026.

With the United States and United Kingdom becoming increasingly expensive, attention has shifted to countries that still treat higher education as a public service rather than a commercial product.

Germany, Norway and Poland offer affordable tuition and living costs for 2026 international students. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Several governments continue to subsidise university education heavily, allowing both local and foreign students to earn degrees at little or no tuition cost.

These systems are not entirely free of expenses, but compared with Anglo-American models, the financial barrier is significantly lower.

Where tuition-free study still exists

Below are six countries where students can study for free or at costs low enough to make higher education accessible to a wider global audience according to Vangaurd.

Germany

Germany has remained the global benchmark for tuition-free education. Since 2014, public universities across most of the country have not charged tuition fees to domestic or international students.

Learners only pay a semester contribution of roughly 150 to 350 euros, which covers administration and often includes regional public transport.

The exception is Baden-Württemberg, where non-EU students pay about 1,500 euros per semester.

Iceland

Public universities in Iceland charge no tuition fees regardless of nationality. Students are required to pay an annual registration fee of about 75,000 Icelandic krona. Undergraduate programmes are largely taught in Icelandic, while English-taught options are more common at postgraduate level.

Several countries in Europe and Asia offer affordable tuition and living costs in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Brazil

Brazil’s federal universities are constitutionally mandated to offer free education to all students, including foreigners. Most courses are delivered in Portuguese, and international applicants often enter through programmes that combine language training with academic preparation.

Czech Republic

Public higher education in the Czech Republic is free for all nationalities if the programme is taught in Czech. Many students complete a foundation year to reach the required language proficiency.

English-taught programmes attract fees, but these are modest by international standards.

France

France introduced differentiated fees for non-EU students, yet the state still subsidises a large portion of education costs. Public university fees remain low, especially at doctoral level, where PhD programmes cost only a few hundred euros per year.

Norway

Norway now charges most non-EU students tuition, but doctoral candidates continue to benefit from a unique system. PhD students are treated as employees, receiving salaries and benefits while completing their research. EU and EEA students still enjoy tuition-free study at all levels.

Free tuition, however, does not remove the need for financial planning. Students must still demonstrate sufficient funds for accommodation, food and insurance when applying for visas, making cost of living a decisive factor in choosing a destination.

Best low-cost countries for international students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there are ten countries that stand out for students seeking quality education without excessive financial strain.

Across Europe and Asia, a growing number of countries are positioning themselves as value destinations for international students.

Lower tuition, affordable accommodation, access to part-time work and supportive visa policies are driving interest away from traditional study hubs such as the United States and the United Kingdom

Source: Legit.ng