A salary comparison has revealed a wide pay gap between doctors in Nigeria and the United Kingdom at every career level

The stats show that entry-level and senior Nigerian doctors earn a fraction of what their UK counterparts receive monthly

The disparity has renewed concerns over healthcare funding, workforce retention and medical brain drain

A new salary comparison has exposed a stark pay gap between doctors working in Nigeria and their counterparts in the United Kingdom which reinforces the long-standing concerns about healthcare funding and workforce retention in Africa’s most populous nation.

The data, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Immoral Stats, an account that breaks down interesting statistics and presents them in visually appealing graphics, presented the grim contrast between Nigerian medical practitioners and their UK counterparts.

A new comparison showed Nigerian doctors earned far less than UK counterparts. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visuals showed that Nigerian doctors earned only a fraction of what medical professionals at the same career stage received in the UK. Entry-level house officers in Nigeria earned between 124 and 161 dollars per month, while those in the UK took home between 4,045 and 4,628 dollars monthly. The gap widened further as doctors progressed in their careers.

Medical officers in Nigeria earned between 168 and 220 dollars per month, compared with 4,628 to 6,250 dollars in the UK.

Senior medical officers earned up to 308 dollars monthly in Nigeria, while their UK counterparts earned as much as 7,700 dollars. At consultant and specialist levels, Nigerian doctors earned between 329 and 476 dollars, while UK consultants earned between 11,430 and 14,300 dollars monthly.

A visual chart compared monthly salaries of doctors in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Photo: X/@immortalstats

Source: Twitter

The disparity was most pronounced at the top of the profession. Chief consultants or medical directors in Nigeria earned between 513 and 732 dollars per month, compared with 14,300 to 18,300 dollars in the UK.

In the UK, doctors’ salaries are largely standardized under the National Health Service, with clear pay bands, allowances and regular reviews. Nigeria’s system, by contrast, has been affected by budget constraints, inflation and repeated industrial disputes.

Health sector observers and many netizens noted and warned that such alarming gaps have been what has continued to fuel the migration of Nigerian doctors abroad, worsening shortages at home.

Medical associations have repeatedly called for better pay, improved working conditions and sustained investment to slow the brain drain and stabilize the country’s healthcare system.

Kano suspends doctors who forgot scissors inside patient

In a separate report, medical authorities in Kano state confirmed that the death of Aishatu Umar, a mother of five, resulted from negligence at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, a government-owned facility in the state capital.

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board said preliminary findings showed that surgical scissors were left inside the patient’s body after an operation, leading to severe complications that later proved fatal.

How hospital's negligence killed Umahi's father

Legit.ng also reported that the minister of Works, Dave Umahi, raised the alarm on the Nigerian health sector. He said he had been a victim of the negligence of Nigerian hospitals, which cost the life of his biological father.

Senator Umahi said his father died in a private hospital where the nurses and doctors could not be found when his father needed urgent attention.

Source: Legit.ng