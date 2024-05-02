Nightlife boss, Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest is reacting to his court case with the EFCC

Recall that the arrest on the socialite was due to an alleged abuse of the naira while spraying at a party

He took to his Instagram page to advise fans to steer clear of the commission as they are not to be messed with

Singer, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, has called on his fans to be mindful of the EFCC.

It is no longer news that Chiefpriest has a pending court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Cubana Chiefpriest 's court appearance Credit: @cubaba_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that he was arrested on April 17 for allegedly misusing the naira. The public figure had another court appearance today, May 2, prompting him to advise his fans.

He affirmed that having problems with the law is a bad thing. Similarly, he warned his followers on the gram to avoid naira ill-treatment and other things that could get them implicated.

See what he said on his Instagram page:

"Court day !!! Problem No Good Oh, @officialefcc No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better Stay Away From Their Wahala, I'm Sure You Will Not Love To Pass Through This Kinda Stress I'm Passing Through."

Watch the video of him showing up in court here:

@obi_cubana

"From Vaniti to court! Kai, ndi a ma ka ė si è stress mmadu walahi."

@rechaelokonkwo

"The LORD IS Your STRENGTH."

@deejayneptune

"Who turns wahala to content? Na Only you fit do am! Highest CP, this one shall pass through my brother."

@intelregion

"How men show up in court!!."

@iamnasboi

"No wahala at all."

@jectimi_comedy

"U dey use effc catch cruise."

@goldbaby308

"Davido bigger than wizkid. Wizkid FC start crying button."

@walethewave1

"EFCC nah water."

@michael_o_raymond

"See that your lawyer hennn…. Na Agba lawyer oooo."

@xxssive

"Coming out strong"

Chiefpriest spends money at party again

In a previous report by Legit.ng, it was stated that only days after the bar owner's court case with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for mishandling that naira, he was spotted spraying money again at an event.

This happened during fashion designer Seyi Vodi's party in Abuja. The viral video got netizens talking, and they wondered if he was trying to get himself in trouble again.

Source: Legit.ng