35 best cop movies of all time to add to your watchlist

The police genre holds immense power to captivate audiences and ignite their adrenaline. This genre encompasses some of the most pulse-pounding, gut-wrenching and exhilarating films ever made. These films manage to showcase the complex narratives of crime and justice. Have a look at some of the best cop movies ever made.

Actors wear the special police uniform of the "SEK" on the set of the action film "Retribution" on the Rathausbrück on July 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Poshine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Michael Mann is one of the most renowned directors in the cop movie genre. He is esteemed for his dedication to realism in the genre. For instance, when directing Heat (1995), he consulted with real bank robbers. He aimed to ensure accuracy in portraying criminal behaviour.

Best cop movies

The world of law enforcement has been a perennial source of inspiration for filmmakers. Cop films are enthralling, from gritty crime dramas to heart-pounding action thrillers. This list of the best cop movies celebrates the unforgettable performances and timeless narratives that define the genre.

We based this data on IMDB rankings, ratings, and fan reviews. Note that the titles are not ranked in any particular order.

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon is an American action-comedy film following Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, a mismatched police duo. The film was an instant hit and grossed over $6 million within a week of release.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is one of the top old cop movies. NYPD detective John McClane is forced to mount a daring rescue after his estranged wife is trapped in a hostage situation.

Training Day (2001)

Training Day is one of Denzel Washington’s most iconic films. A crooked officer, Alonzo, trains a rookie to hunt down narcotics dealers using questionable methods.

Dirty Harry (1971)

This was the first film of the Dirty Harry series. The dirty Inspector Harry (Clint Eastwood) teams up with a rookie to catch a sniper.

The Departed (2006)

Undercover agent Billy Costigan infiltrates the Irish mob. Meanwhile, hardened criminal Colin Sullivan has infiltrated the state police as a mob informant.

RoboCop (1987)

Terminally wounded officer Alex Murphy returns as a cyborg. The title was nominated for two Academy Awards in 1988.

Serpico (1973)

Serpico is one of the most hard-hitting good cop movies. The honest Frank Serpico exposes the police force’s corruption, but his colleagues turn on him.

End of Watch (2012)

Brian Taylor and Mike Zavala are LAPD partners. A gang leader hunts them after they arrest several criminals.

Fargo (1996)

Fargo is a hilarious film about car salesman Jerry and his crime attempt. Sheriff Marge Gunderson quickly thwarts the poorly-laid plans.

Minority Report (2002)

This is a hit film starring Tom Cruise. His character, John Anderton, is the head of a “Precrime” police unit until he is accused of a future murder.

Zodiac (2007)

A professional cartoonist becomes an amateur detective. He is obsessed with finding the infamous Zodiac Killer.

Sicario (2015)

This is one of the most famous cop movies. It focuses on the narcotics war at the US-Mexico border and the FBI agent trying to stop it.

Heat (1995)

Professional thief McCauley wants to commit one last heist. However, Detective Hanna is tough on his case. This film is considered iconic because of how realistic it is. The US Marines reportedly use one action sequence from Heat to provide weapons training to recruits.

Mystic River (2003)

Ex-convict Jimmy’s daughter is murdered. His childhood friend Sean is the investigating officer, but he suspects Dave, their other childhood friend. This neo-noir crime drama is a contemporary classic.

Inside Man (2006)

A bank heist becomes a hostage situation. Detective Keith Frazier is responsible for ensuring the hostages’ safety and securing the vault.

Infernal Affairs (2002)

The story revolves around a police cadet who infiltrates the Hong Kong triad. Meanwhile, a triad member becomes a mole in the Hong Kong police force.

The Untouchables (1987)

This is one of the most renowned cop movies. Kevin Costner stars as Special Agent Eliot Ness tries to stop gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) during Prohibition.

Super Troopers (2001)

Five prankster state troopers mess up majorly. To save their jobs, they have to solve a complex case.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Officer Axel Foley investigates the murder of his close friend Mikey Tandino. His investigation leads him to the underbelly of Beverly Hills.

Colors (1988)

A cop duo patrols east Los Angeles, attempting to control the gang violence. However, they must endure issues like racism.

Street Kings (2008)

An undercover officer struggles with his wife’s death. However, he must put it aside to clear himself when he’s accused of a fellow cop’s murder.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster star in this 1991 film, considered one of the most classic cop movies. An FBI trainee enlists the help of a serial killer to catch another murderer.

American Gangster (2007)

Detective Roberts faces off against narcotics lord Frank. Meanwhile, smaller crews and crooked cops threaten Frank's business.

Se7en (1995)

This mind-bending film follows two detectives as they chase a dangerous serial killer. Interestingly, the killer seems to follow the biblical seven deadly sins.

Narc (2002)

Suspended officer Nick Tellis returns to investigate the murder of an officer. He’s paired with rogue cop Henry Oak.

The Negotiator (1998)

A hostage negotiator is accused of corruption and murder. In the search for proof to clear himself, he takes people hostage to buy time.

Bad Boys (1995)

Detective duo Mike and Marcus chase the criminal who stole $100 million worth of narcotics from the police department. As one of the best police movies, Bad Boys inspired two sequels (2003 and 2020) and a fourth one announced for 2024.

The Boondock Saints (1999)

In this film, an FBI agent chases two brothers on a mission to kill mafia gang members. The agent faces a moral dilemma as he realises the brothers may be right.

LA Confidential (1997)

Three LAPD detectives are tasked with investigating several homicides. During their investigations, they accidentally unearth corruption in their department.

Bullitt (1968)

Mobsters kill a witness under police protection. The investigation takes the officer, Bullitt, down an unprecedented road.

Supercop (1992)

A Hong Kong police inspector (Jackie Chan) partners with a female partner in this comedy action film. He goes undercover in a Chinese prison to infiltrate a narcotics cartel.

The French Connection (1971)

This is among the best cop movies of all time, following dedicated but short-tempered NYPD officer Doyle. He and his partner work to bust a narcotics cartel based in France.

A Touch of Evil (1958)

Officer Vargas investigates the Grandi family following an explosion at the US-Mexico border. However, the Grandis are also working on their sinister plans.

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

A woman hires two detectives to find her missing niece. The cop duo encounter rampant narcotics crimes and gangs in their search.

Mindhunters (2004)

When a group of FBI trainees attend training on a remote island, a serial killer hunts them. Things take a scary turn when they suspect that the killer is part of the group.

Cop movies hold a multi-faceted allure for global audiences. They provide thrilling action sequences and intricate crime-solving narratives. Additionally, they have an uncanny ability to capture the complexities of the human condition. Each film on this list has contributed to this genre’s rich tapestry, leaving a mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best Christian movies based on true stories. Real-life events have inspired several religious films. Many ordinary people worldwide have accomplished amazing feats empowered by their faith. Such films tell their true stories, encouraging fellow believers to hold on to their faith.

Religious films often focus on the same central themes. They emphasise compassion, redemption, love and forgiveness. They also come in different genres, from sports to military and drama. These films give faith a human face, allowing the viewers to see themselves through the protagonist’s eyes. Have a look at some of the top Christian movies inspired by real-life stories.

Source: Legit.ng