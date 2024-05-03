Singer Teni has shared a video of her linking up with billionaire socialite IBD Dende on a plane

Teni who was excited to meet the socialite, was spotted hailing him with her hands before prostrating before him

The female singer's action in the video has triggered reactions on social media as netizens dragged her

Hours after singer Teni was involved in an exchange with a man who queried why she was unmarried, she posted a video of her meeting socialite Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, aka IBD Dende, on the plane.

Unlike the usual Yoruba customs of ladies going on their knees, singer Teni, who was spotted in the video hailing the socialite with her hands up, prostrated like a man before IBD Dende.

Singer Teni shares video of her with IBD Dende. Credit: @tenientertainer @ibddende

Source: Instagram

Teni also hinted at the reason behind her action as she hailed him for his kind gesture after meeting on the plane.

In the video, IBD Dende was seen trying to stop Temi from prostrating as he rose to hug the excited singer instead.

Teni, in a caption, said she was excited because of what the billionaire gave her but refused to disclose what it was.

Watch the video Teni shared as she meets IBD Dende on a plane below:

Reactions trail Teni's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below

GodwinDenzel:

"Disrespected Buhari in public view to roll on the floor for IBD Dende! HYPOCRITE."

RealOlaudah:

"Once you're slum, it's very difficult to remove poverty from you even when they think you've 'made it'. Slum is slum."

iamcorrectbro:

"Do celebrities care about the people or is it all about their pockets."

slik_e:

"No iota of shame... but then again, Nigeria is that place where principles go to die!!!"

Morris_Monye:

"This country sha. And it’s not as if Teni is poor or hungry. There is fundamental problem."

Olamide0fficial:

"Teni and IBD Dende.This Teni is a big joke."

Sports_Doctor2:

"Nigeria is a joke. Shey na this same IBD Dende that Fisayo risked his life to expose as a smuggler with video evidence that Teni is lying on the floor to greet because Baba “dropped” something."

What Teni said about her female colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni called her female counterparts boring.

Teni a viral video said she was on the hunt for female artists to "fight" with, noting that singer Tiwa Savage might be her first.

According to the singer, there has been peace between the females for far too long.

Source: Legit.ng