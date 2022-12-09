20 most beautiful Indian actresses from Bollywood to Hollywood

Bollywood is the colloquial term for the Hindi film industry, which is the world's second-largest after Hollywood. With their hypnotic beauty and excellent performing abilities, Bollywood has introduced the most beautiful Indian actresses who have captivated their audience globally.

Photo: Chirag Wakaskar, Gerald Matzka, Ashish Vaishnav (modified by author)

Source: UGC

India has a vibrant film industry that is known for its beautiful actresses. Some of the most beautiful Indian actresses include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. These actresses are known for their stunning looks and captivating performances on screen.

Most beautiful Indian actresses from Bollywood to Hollywood

Indian actresses are among the most celebrated and talented in the country. These are some of the best-looking Bollywood actresses. Note that the list is in no particular order.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone attends the ELLE India Beauty Awards in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: UGC

Full name : Deepika Padukone

: Deepika Padukone Date of birth : 5 January 1986

: 5 January 1986 Age : 36 years old (as of 2022)

: 36 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Deepika Padukone is an Indian model and actress. She made her first appearance on the ramp when she was 17. She has appeared in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Karthik Calling Karthik.

She has won several awards such as the Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, Sabsey Favourite Kaun Awards, Priyadarshni Academy Awards, and Videocon India Youth Icon Awards.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Priyanka Chopra Jonas

: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Date of birth : 18 July 1982

: 18 July 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Jharkhand, India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the famous Indian actresses in Hollywood films. She is a producer and actress who made her debut in the film industry in 2002 when she got her first role as Priya in the film Thamizhan.

She has also been featured in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't Romantic, The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections. She has won awards such as the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards, Asian Film Awards, Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and the Bengal Film Journalists' Award.

3. Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attends the second edition of Indian Sports Honours annual ceremony in Mumbai. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Anushka Sharma

: Anushka Sharma Date of birth : 1 May 1988

: 1 May 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ayodhya, India

Anushka Sharma began her career as a model in 2007. She made her debut alongside Shar Rukh Khan in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has been featured in films such as Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and Qala.

Anushka has also produced TV series and films such as Bulbbul, Pari, NH10 and Paatal Lok. She was among the highest-paid actresses in India. She co-founded a production company named Clean Slate Filmz.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez poses for pictures during the special screening of Netflix's upcoming action thriller movie The Gray Man in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jacqueline Fernandez

: Jacqueline Fernandez Date of birth : 11 August 1985

: 11 August 1985 Age : years old (as of 2022)

: years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Manama, Bahrain

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress and model famous for appearing in Indian films. In 2006, she was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka and presented her country at Miss Universe competition. As a result of her hard work, Jacqueline has been nominated for 12 awards and won 12 awards.

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif poses during the trailer launch of her upcoming Hindi language film Phone Bhoot in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katrina Kaif

: Katrina Kaif Date of birth : 16 July 1983

: 16 July 1983 Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Victoria, British Hong Kong

Katrina Kaif got her first role in 2003 in the film Boom. She also appeared in films such as Race, Bodyguard and Dhoom 3. She has been nominated for 49 awards and won 39 different awards.

6. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Actor and Producer attends the TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore. Photo: Edwin Koo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alia Bhatt

: Alia Bhatt Date of birth : 15 March 1993

: 15 March 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt began her career in 1999 when she appeared in the film Sangharsh. She has also appeared in the films such as Ugly, Gully Boy and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

She has won several awards, such as the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards, Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India.

7. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani attends the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alia Advani

: Alia Advani Date of birth : 31 July 1991

: 31 July 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Alia Advani popularly known as Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 in the film Fugly as Devi. Since then, she has been featured in films and TV series such as C.I.D, Kalank and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

She has won several awards, such as Asiavision Awards, Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards and Talent Track Awards.

8. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukherjee sings on stage after receiving the Excellence in Cinema award during the Westpac IFFM Awards Night 2018 at The Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rani Mukerji

: Rani Mukerji Date of birth : 21 March 1978

: 21 March 1978 Age : 44 years old (as of 2022)

: 44 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Rani Mukerji was first featured in Biyer Phul as Mili Chatterjee in 1996. She has also appeared in films such as Radal, Bichhoo, Yuva, and Koochie Koochie Hota Hai.

9. Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan poses as she attends the Big Star Entertainment Awards 2012 ceremony in Mumbai. Photo: Strdel

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zareen Khan

: Zareen Khan Date of birth : 14 May 1987

: 14 May 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Zareen Khan first appeared in Veer (2010) as Yuvraji Yashodhara. Her breakthrough came in 2012 with her role as a model in Housefull 2.

Zareen has also appeared in films such as Jatt James Bond and Patalpani. She has won three awards: Filmfare Awards East, PTC Punjabi Film Awards and Rajasthan International Film Festival.

10. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan poses for photographs as she arrives at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shruti Haasan

: Shruti Haasan Date of birth : 28 January 1986

: 28 January 1986 Age : 36 years old (as of 2022)

: 36 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Chennai, India

Shruti Haasan appeared in the film Hey Ram, directed by her father, Kamal Haasan. She has also appeared in several films and TV series such as Yevadu, D-Day, The Power and Bestseller. Shruti is a talented singer who has recorded 15 songs in addition to acting.

11. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut arrives at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards at Princess Theatre in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Scott Barbour

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kangna Amardeep Ranaut

: Kangna Amardeep Ranaut Date of birth : 23 March 1987

: 23 March 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bhambla, India

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress, producer and film director. She has directed and produced two films, namely The Touch and Aparajitha Ayodhya. She made her debut in 2006 in the film Gangster as Simran.

12. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrives for the green carpet of the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Ryan Lim

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kriti Sanon

: Kriti Sanon Date of birth : 27 July 1990

: 27 July 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: New Delhi, India

Kriti Sanon made her debut in 2014 when she got a leading role in the film 1: Nenokkadine. She has since appeared in 22 films and TV series. Kriti has managed to win 18 awards.

13. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor showcases a creation by designer Pankaj & Nidhi during the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort fashion show in Mumbai. Photo by Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shraddha Kapoor

: Shraddha Kapoor Date of birth : 3 March 1989

: 3 March 1989 Age : 33 years old (as of 2022)

: 33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in 2010 and was featured in the film Teen Patti as Aparna Khanna. She has so far appeared in 36 television series and films.

14. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan poses for pictures during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Jalsa' in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Vidya Balan

: Vidya Balan Date of birth : 1 January 1979

: 1 January 1979 Age : 43 years old (as of 2022)

: 43 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Vidya Balan is famous for appearing in films such as Kahaani, Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She has been nominated for 72 awards and won 55 awards.

15. Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amy Louise Jackson

: Amy Louise Jackson Date of birth : 31 January 1992

: 31 January 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Douglas, Isle of Man

Amy Jackson made her debut in 2010 when she appeared in the film Madrasapattinam. She is famous for appearing in the American Supergirl as Imra Ardeen. Amy has appeared in films such as Devi, Theri, and Gethu.

16. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Date of birth : 1 November 1973

: 1 November 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mangaluru, India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. She made her debut in 1997 when she appeared in the film Iruvar as Kalpana. Rai has been featured in Indian films such as Choker Bali: A Passion Play, Guru, Jazbaa and Fanney Khan.

She has been nominated for 59 awards and won 43 awards. The Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri in 2009, and the French government awarded her the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012.

17. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia attends the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tamanna Bhatia

: Tamanna Bhatia Date of birth : 21 December 1989

: 21 December 1989 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Tamanna Bhatia began acting at the age of 1. She was featured in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra as Heroine. Since then, she has been featured in films such as Kalloori, Ayan, 100% Love and F3: Fun and Frustration.

Tamanna has won the 2022 Filmfare Awards East for the best actress duo and the 2012 Times of India Film Awards for the best actress.

18. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan attends the talk show of her 'What Women Want' season 2 at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kareena Kapoor Khan

: Kareena Kapoor Khan Date of birth : 21 September 1980

: 21 September 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor was born to actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita. In 2000, Kareena got her first role as Nazneen Ahmed in the film Refugee.

She has also been featured in films such as Happy Ending, The Gift from Nature, and Laal Singh Chaddha. During her acting career, she has managed to win 49 different awards.

19. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde attends the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Pooja Hegde

: Pooja Hegde Date of birth : 13 October 1990

: 13 October 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actress. In 2010, she was crowned the second runner-up at the I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant. In 2012, she got her first acting role as Shakthi in the film Mugamoodi.

Pooja has been featured in the films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and F3: Fun and Frustration. She has won the Zee Cine Awards Telugu and the South Indian International Movie Awards three times.

20. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar attends the opening ceremony red carpet of the MIPCOM in Cannes, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Manushi Chhillar

: Manushi Chhillar Date of birth : 14 May 1997

: 14 May 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Rohtak, India

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model and actress. She represented India at Miss Word 2017. Manushi has modelled for brands such as Beta, Fashion Big Bazaar, Gio watches and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. She got her first acting role in 2022, in the film Samrat Prithviraj as Sanyogita.

Indian actresses are the epitome of elegance and beauty. These actresses are well-known among the most renowned and gifted people in the country and are extremely attractive and captivating.

READ ALSO: Nigerian actresses: Top 20 richest women of Nollywood 2022

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top 20 richest Nigerian actresses in 2022. Nollywood is made up of experienced and up-and-coming actors and actresses who work hard to provide quality entertainment.

Some have struck gold in the industry and become extremely wealthy. Mercy Johnson, Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, and others are among Nigeria's wealthiest actresses.

Source: Legit.ng