20 most beautiful Indian actresses from Bollywood to Hollywood
Bollywood is the colloquial term for the Hindi film industry, which is the world's second-largest after Hollywood. With their hypnotic beauty and excellent performing abilities, Bollywood has introduced the most beautiful Indian actresses who have captivated their audience globally.
India has a vibrant film industry that is known for its beautiful actresses. Some of the most beautiful Indian actresses include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. These actresses are known for their stunning looks and captivating performances on screen.
Most beautiful Indian actresses from Bollywood to Hollywood
Indian actresses are among the most celebrated and talented in the country. These are some of the best-looking Bollywood actresses. Note that the list is in no particular order.
1. Deepika Padukone
- Full name: Deepika Padukone
- Date of birth: 5 January 1986
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark
Deepika Padukone is an Indian model and actress. She made her first appearance on the ramp when she was 17. She has appeared in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Karthik Calling Karthik.
She has won several awards such as the Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, Sabsey Favourite Kaun Awards, Priyadarshni Academy Awards, and Videocon India Youth Icon Awards.
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Full name: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Date of birth: 18 July 1982
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Jharkhand, India
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the famous Indian actresses in Hollywood films. She is a producer and actress who made her debut in the film industry in 2002 when she got her first role as Priya in the film Thamizhan.
She has also been featured in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Isn't Romantic, The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections. She has won awards such as the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards, Asian Film Awards, Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and the Bengal Film Journalists' Award.
3. Anushka Sharma
- Full name: Anushka Sharma
- Date of birth: 1 May 1988
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Ayodhya, India
Anushka Sharma began her career as a model in 2007. She made her debut alongside Shar Rukh Khan in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has been featured in films such as Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and Qala.
Anushka has also produced TV series and films such as Bulbbul, Pari, NH10 and Paatal Lok. She was among the highest-paid actresses in India. She co-founded a production company named Clean Slate Filmz.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez
- Full name: Jacqueline Fernandez
- Date of birth: 11 August 1985
- Age: years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Manama, Bahrain
Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress and model famous for appearing in Indian films. In 2006, she was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka and presented her country at Miss Universe competition. As a result of her hard work, Jacqueline has been nominated for 12 awards and won 12 awards.
5. Katrina Kaif
- Full name: Katrina Kaif
- Date of birth: 16 July 1983
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Victoria, British Hong Kong
Katrina Kaif got her first role in 2003 in the film Boom. She also appeared in films such as Race, Bodyguard and Dhoom 3. She has been nominated for 49 awards and won 39 different awards.
6. Alia Bhatt
- Full name: Alia Bhatt
- Date of birth: 15 March 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Alia Bhatt began her career in 1999 when she appeared in the film Sangharsh. She has also appeared in the films such as Ugly, Gully Boy and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
She has won several awards, such as the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards, Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and BIG Star Entertainment Awards, India.
7. Kiara Advani
- Full name: Alia Advani
- Date of birth: 31 July 1991
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Alia Advani popularly known as Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 in the film Fugly as Devi. Since then, she has been featured in films and TV series such as C.I.D, Kalank and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
She has won several awards, such as Asiavision Awards, Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards and Talent Track Awards.
8. Rani Mukerji
- Full name: Rani Mukerji
- Date of birth: 21 March 1978
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Rani Mukerji was first featured in Biyer Phul as Mili Chatterjee in 1996. She has also appeared in films such as Radal, Bichhoo, Yuva, and Koochie Koochie Hota Hai.
9. Zarine Khan
- Full name: Zareen Khan
- Date of birth: 14 May 1987
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Zareen Khan first appeared in Veer (2010) as Yuvraji Yashodhara. Her breakthrough came in 2012 with her role as a model in Housefull 2.
Zareen has also appeared in films such as Jatt James Bond and Patalpani. She has won three awards: Filmfare Awards East, PTC Punjabi Film Awards and Rajasthan International Film Festival.
10. Shruti Haasan
- Full name: Shruti Haasan
- Date of birth: 28 January 1986
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Chennai, India
Shruti Haasan appeared in the film Hey Ram, directed by her father, Kamal Haasan. She has also appeared in several films and TV series such as Yevadu, D-Day, The Power and Bestseller. Shruti is a talented singer who has recorded 15 songs in addition to acting.
11. Kangana Ranaut
- Full name: Kangna Amardeep Ranaut
- Date of birth: 23 March 1987
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bhambla, India
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress, producer and film director. She has directed and produced two films, namely The Touch and Aparajitha Ayodhya. She made her debut in 2006 in the film Gangster as Simran.
12. Kriti Sanon
- Full name: Kriti Sanon
- Date of birth: 27 July 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: New Delhi, India
Kriti Sanon made her debut in 2014 when she got a leading role in the film 1: Nenokkadine. She has since appeared in 22 films and TV series. Kriti has managed to win 18 awards.
13. Shraddha Kapoor
- Full name: Shraddha Kapoor
- Date of birth: 3 March 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in 2010 and was featured in the film Teen Patti as Aparna Khanna. She has so far appeared in 36 television series and films.
14. Vidya Balan
- Full name: Vidya Balan
- Date of birth: 1 January 1979
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
Vidya Balan is famous for appearing in films such as Kahaani, Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She has been nominated for 72 awards and won 55 awards.
15. Amy Jackson
- Full name: Amy Louise Jackson
- Date of birth: 31 January 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Douglas, Isle of Man
Amy Jackson made her debut in 2010 when she appeared in the film Madrasapattinam. She is famous for appearing in the American television series Supergirl as Imra Ardeen. Amy has appeared in films such as Devi, Theri, and Gethu.
16. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Date of birth: 1 November 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mangaluru, India
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. She made her debut in 1997 when she appeared in the film Iruvar as Kalpana. Rai has been featured in Indian films such as Choker Bali: A Passion Play, Guru, Jazbaa and Fanney Khan.
She has been nominated for 59 awards and won 43 awards. The Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri in 2009, and the French government awarded her the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2012.
17. Tamannaah Bhatia
- Full name: Tamanna Bhatia
- Date of birth: 21 December 1989
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
Tamanna Bhatia began acting at the age of 1. She was featured in the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra as Heroine. Since then, she has been featured in films such as Kalloori, Ayan, 100% Love and F3: Fun and Frustration.
Tamanna has won the 2022 Filmfare Awards East for the best actress duo and the 2012 Times of India Film Awards for the best actress.
18. Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Full name: Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Date of birth: 21 September 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Kareena Kapoor was born to actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita. In 2000, Kareena got her first role as Nazneen Ahmed in the film Refugee.
She has also been featured in films such as Happy Ending, The Gift from Nature, and Laal Singh Chaddha. During her acting career, she has managed to win 49 different awards.
19. Pooja Hegde
- Full name: Pooja Hegde
- Date of birth: 13 October 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actress. In 2010, she was crowned the second runner-up at the I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant. In 2012, she got her first acting role as Shakthi in the film Mugamoodi.
Pooja has been featured in the films such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and F3: Fun and Frustration. She has won the Zee Cine Awards Telugu and the South Indian International Movie Awards three times.
20. Manushi Chhillar
- Full name: Manushi Chhillar
- Date of birth: 14 May 1997
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Rohtak, India
Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model and actress. She represented India at Miss Word 2017. Manushi has modelled for brands such as Beta, Fashion Big Bazaar, Gio watches and Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. She got her first acting role in 2022, in the film Samrat Prithviraj as Sanyogita.
Indian actresses are the epitome of elegance and beauty. These actresses are well-known among the most renowned and gifted people in the country and are extremely attractive and captivating.
