Yobe state has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of a first-class traditional ruler

According to emerging reports on Saturday, May 11, Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema, Emir of Tikau in Yobe state, has passed away

Alhaji Abubakar Talba, the emir’s younger brother, confirmed the unfortunate development on Saturday via a statement

An emerging report has it that the Emir of Tikau in Yobe, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema, is dead.

Family confirms death of Yobe’s first-class emir

The emir’s younger brother, Alhaji Abubakar Talba, confirmed the death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu, Yobe state capital on Saturday, May 11.

As reported by The Punch, Talba said the monarch died in Potiskum at about 4pm on Friday, May 10.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the Emir died after a brief illness. He was over 70 years old,” he said.

He added that the first class monarch would be buried today, Saturday, according to Islamic rites, The Guardian reported.

Who is Ibn-Grema?

Ibn-Grema, whose palace is located in Nangere Local Government Area (LGA), was the paramount ruler of the Karekare people.

As reported by The Cable, he was installed as Emir on July 25, 2001, and spent 23 years on the throne before his demise.

Mai Tikau: Dogara mourns as Yobe's emir dies

Reacting, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barrister Yakubu Dogara, expressed shock over the emir's demise.

In a message he signed and shared on his Facebook page, Yakubu Dogara, described the monarch as "a symbol of national unity".

He wrote:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Janatul firdaus."

