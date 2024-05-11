Nigeria’s former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has stirred a massive reaction online as he narrated his experience in Jos hospital

Dalung disclosed that he was left to his fate by the hospital’s management after he fell unconscious because of a bill of N80,000

While querying the position of humanity in the discharge of our duties, he also wondered why he, a former minister, was being treated in that manner, despite being their client for several years

A former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has narrated his near-death experience at a hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Dalung narrates sad ordeal at Jos hospital. Photo credit: Barrister Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

Dalung: "I was abandoned because of N80,000k"

Dalung, who served under ex-President Muhammadu 's government, disclosed that he took ill on Wednesday, May 8, and arrived at the hospital but shortly became unconscious for seven hours after doctor’s interviews.

The ex-minister said he was taken into the emergency ward but abandoned for over four hours due to non-payment of admission deposits.

Narrating his ordeal in shared on his X page on Friday, May 10, Dalung added that he regained partial consciousness later and made the transfer of the deposit before he was attended to.

The Punch quoted the minister when contacted to have said that despite passing out and not being able to make payment through his phone, officials of the hospital insisted on the payment of N80,000 deposit before they could treat him.

Speaking further, Dalung noted that if not for the intervention of the governor of , Caleb Mutfwang, and some of his political friends, aided him quick access afterwards.

He tweeted:

"I took ill on Wednesday, arrived at the hospital & shortly became unconscious after doctor's interviews. Was ferried into emergency ward but abandoned for over 4 hours due to non payments of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness latter did the transfer of deposit.

"My security details called the Plateau State SSG about the situation, who informed the Governor @CalebMutfwang. He directed the SSG to visit me and access the situation. Which he did immediately. Also, some top political friends with LG Chairmen were in the hospital. It's well."

