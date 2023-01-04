93 inspirational superhero quotes from Marvel, DC and beyond

Superheroes are fictional characters who possess extraordinary abilities. They use their superpowers to perform heroic actions to save the world. Superhero stories, although fictional, often capture important truths about human nature. These inspirational superhero quotes from marvel, DC and beyond will help you inspire the best version of yourself.

Superhero movies and TV shows inspire their fans to believe in the impossible and to do good in the world. Apart from their actions, superheroes have quotes that inspire their fans. Here are the best inspirational superhero quotes derived from the best movies and shows.

Great superhero quotes to inspire you

Everyone admires superheroes for their strength and perseverance. Below is a list of quotes from famous superheroes.

If there is nothing but what we make in this world, brothers, let us make it good. ― Beta Ray Bill

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. ― The Dark Knight

You are the hero of your own story.

Superheroes were born in the minds of people desperate to be rescued. ― Jodi Picoult, The Tenth Circle

You never know. You hope for the best and make do with what you get. ― Nick Fury

If you're nothing without a suit, then you shouldn't have one. ― Spiderman

You are not too small. No one is ever too small to offer help. ― Emlyn Chand, Honey, the Hero

Part of the journey is the end. ― Iron Man

With great power comes great responsibility. ― Spiderman

Don't be what they made you. ― Logan

A hero can be anyone. ― Batman (DC)

The first rule of going on the run is: walk, don't run. ― Black Widow

Intelligence is a privilege, and it needs to be used for the greater good of people. ― Dr Octopus

Just because someone stumbles and loses their path doesn't mean they're lost forever. ― X-Men

You have the right to remain silent! ― Spiderman

Inspirational superhero quotes

Superhero quotes not only entertain but also motivate people in their everyday lives. Below are some superhero quotes to make you feel inspired.

A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength but by the size of his heart. ― Zeus

Sometimes you have to take a leap of faith first. The trust part comes later. ― Jor-El, Man Of Steel

Sometimes the truth is not enough; sometimes, people want more. At times people want to have their faith rewarded. ― Batman

All men have limits. They learn what they are, and they learn not to exceed them. I ignore mine. ― Chuck Dixon

Faith is my sword. Truth is my shield. Knowledge, my armour. ― Stephen Strange

Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero. ― Marc Brown

Once I claim what is mine, the answers you seek shall be yours. ― Thor

I'm here to fight for truth, and justice, and the American way. ― Superman (DC)

It took God seven days to create paradise. Let's see if I can do better. ― Batman & Robin

Somebody may have ripped the Q section out of the dictionary because I don't know what the word " quit " means! ― Mr Furious

Why do we fall, sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up. ― Alfred Pennyworth

No matter how often you save the world, it always manages to get back in jeopardy again. ― Bob Parr

Only love can save the universe. So I stay. I fight and give for the world. This is my mission in life. ― Diana Prince

I believe there's a hero in all of us that keeps us honest. ― Spiderman

Go in peace, my daughter. And remember that, in a world of ordinary mortals, you are a wonder woman. ― Queen Hippolyta

Sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people have got to have their faith rewarded. ― Christian Bale

I won't kill you, but I don't have to save you ― Batman (DC)

Life doesn't give us purpose. We give life purpose. ― The Flash

No, I know what it is like not to reach your expectations. Where you feel like nothing you do is ever good enough. ― Hal Jordan

Catchy superhero phrases

Behind every great superhero is a great catchphrase they use to save the world. Here are some great catchy superhero phrases from your favourite superheroes.

Avengers assemble! ― The Avengers

Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows. ― The Shadow

By the hoary hosts of Hoggoth. ― Doctor Strange

I am the vengeance; I am the night; I am Batman! ― Batman

Holy, Batman. ― Robin

It's clobbering time! ― The Thing

Flame On! ― The Human Torch

Moons of Mars! ― Martian Manhunter

I Can Do This All Day. ― Captain America

Truth, Justice. ― Superman

I'm the best there is at what I do. ― Wolverine, X-Men

My spidey senses are tingling. ― Spiderman

Famous superhero quotes

Superheroes quotes are great for kids and adults as they have a lot of lessons. Take a look at these famous quotes about superheroes and learn a few lessons.

Especially in the world of superheroes, it's great to have role models that are not wearing skimpy clothes. This is so important for young ladies. ― Kelley Armstrong

The measure of a superhero is always his nemesis. ― David Lyons

What is a superhero? They're supposed to represent hope, opportunity, and strength for everybody. ― Aldis Hodge

Women are the real superheroes because they're not just working. They have a life and everything. ― Vanessa Paradis

One of the reasons why Spiderman is my favourite superhero is because we both undergo significant changes in our lives. ― Tom Holland

I don't want to kill anyone. I don't like bullies; I don't care where they're from. ― Steve Rogers

No evil shall escape my sight in the brightest day and blackest night! Let those who worship evil beware my power-Green Lantern's light! ― The Green Lantern

You have to love who you are; hopefully, people can see what a superhero is all about. ― Lucy Liu

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." ― Captain America (Marvel)

Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever you want to do anyway. ― Iron Man

There is a right and a wrong in the universe. And the distinction is easy to make. ― Superman

If you are good at something, never do it for free. ― The Joker

You're stronger than you know. ― Mulan

How others see you is not important. How you see yourself means everything. ― Superman

Best superhero quotes

A hero does good for good, not glory. Below is the best collection of quotes said by well-known superheroes.

I don't wear a mask to hide who I am but to create who I am. ― Batman

You only have your thoughts and dreams ahead of you. You are someone. You mean something. ― Batman

Only weak people will succumb to harsh brutality. ― Superman

The strength of this country isn't in buildings of brick and steel. It's in the hearts of those who have sworn to fight for its freedom! ― Captain America

There is right and wrong in this world. And that difference is easy to see. ― Superman

The fate of your planet rests not in the hands of gods. It rests in the hands of mortals. ― Thor

The future is worth it. Every pain. The tears. The future is worth fighting for. ― Martian Manhunter

It's never as bad as it seems. You're much stronger than you think you are. Trust me. ― Superman

Everyone's story starts with once upon a time, and it's up to us to enjoy the time we're given to live happily ever after. ― Scarlet Witch

Heroes are made by their chosen path, not the powers they are graced with. ― Iron Man

Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass, and the little ones get caught. ― Kingpin

The question is not, who is going to let me? It's who is going to stop me. ― Juggernaut

The best revenge is massive success. ― Lex Luthor

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. ― Deadshot

I had my eyes opened. I realised I had more to offer this world than just making things that blow up. ― Iron Man

Powerful superhero quotes and sayings

Power is one of the qualities superheroes possess that enables them to do extraordinary things. Use these great quotes and sayings from superheroes to motivate yourself and others.

No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle. ― Spiderman

The greatest power on Earth is the magnificent power we all possess, the power of the human brain! ― Professor X

With determination, courage and the drive to never give up, you can accomplish anything. ― Superman

Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves back up. ― Batman

The actual crime would be not finishing what we started. ― Doctor Octopus

Everything doesn't have to be about fear. There's room in our line of work for hope, too. ― Batgirl

I need a day when there aren't twenty crises to deal with, but I don't see that coming soon. ― Iron Man

I believe in second chances. ― Flash (DC)

The door is more than it appears. It separates who you are from who you can be. You do not have to walk through it. ― Franklin Richards

What happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object?' They surrender. ― Superman

Don't give up. Keep going. ― Wonder Woman (DC)

Superpowers don't always make you a superhero. ― Duck

If you cage the beast, the beast will get angry. ― Wolverine

It's not who I am underneath but what I do that defines me. ― Batman

When you decide not to be afraid, you can find friends in unexpected places.

The fate of your planet rests not in the hands of God of Gods. It rests in the hand of mortals. ― Thor

Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life. ― Iron Man (Marvel)

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure despite overwhelming obstacles. ― Superman

If you are a fan of superheroes, you know the excitement and inspiration they give. They motivate you to know you can achieve the impossible. Superheroes are often strong and self-sacrificing as they work to save the world and fight against every evil. The above superhero quotes will motivate you to be the best version of yourself.

