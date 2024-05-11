Portable's most cherished wife, Bewaji, has taken to social media to advise her fans on the importance of respect

In her post, she said that people tolerate a lot of disrespect just because they don't want to lose someone close to therm

Reacting to the post, many of her followers went to her comment section to tell her to take her advice first

It seemed that the advice Bewaji, the first wife of Portable, gave her fans did not go down well with them as many of them have reacted to it.

The woman had taken to her Instagram page to make a post on the importance of respect. According to her, a lot of people take disrespect because they don't want to lose people, she noted that the people disrespecting them are not those who love them.

Reacting to the post, her fans told her to stop shaking the table that was meant for her. They also advised her to take her words seriously.

Bewaji replies fans who criticise her post. Photo credit@omobewaji_ewtomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

Bewaji did not stop there, she also took to the comments section to rain curses on those criticising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This came a week after her husband publicly disrespected her by telling her to change her social media post or pack out of his house.

Bewjai has earlier made a birthday post where she gushed over herself as a self-made woman. However, the words didn't go down well with the controversial singer husband.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Bewaji's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Bewaji. Here are some of the comments below:

@dammyjaystore:

"Make yu and portable rest."

@tosingrace:

"I like the way you advise yourself."

@being_mrs_babs:

"Face your vacation with Elizabeth Joyce."

@kunmi_09:

"Tell your husband."

@_ajoke.xx:

"You dey advise yourself ."

@hanie_barbie:

"It's how shes shaking her own table herself yeyenatu."

@___susulata:

"This one no serious."

@mujidat_adeolaa:

"Imagine shaking a table you are sitting comfortably on what an irony."

@adunn_b:

"Lmao shaking your own table."

@janet__xoxox:

"Do whatever you chooses Bewaji. Na you need this advice pass,I hope you follow it."

Portable flies wife to Kenya

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had taken his wife, Bewaji to Kenya a few days after dragging her online.

Zazu was scheduled to perform in Nairobi and the two went to the place. He posted a video of the two of them on board a flight to their destination.

Source: Legit.ng