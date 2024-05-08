Singer Tiwa Savage has staged a successful premiere of her movie in the US, and she shared lovely pictures from the event

She thanked her fans who came for the event as she said that the premiere would also take place in Lagos state

According to her, the office of the Vice President has collaborated with her to stage the premiere in Nigeria as she acknowledges others too

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to premiere her movie, Water and Garri in Nigeria. She has staged the US version in New York. She thanked her fans who attended the premiere.

Legit.ng had reported that Savage had made her debut in the movie industry with Garri and Water. She stated the movie was named after one of her songs.

In a new update, Savage told those who came for the US version that all she owes them was love for showing up for her. The sonorous singer shared lovely pictures of what she wore for the premiere.

Tiwa Savage set to premiere her movie. Photo credit @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage names those who helped

In the long caption she gave her post, she noted that the office of the Vice President of Nigeria collaborated with her for the Lagos screening of the film.

Tiwa Savage also thanked the office of the Special Assistance to the President on Digital and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for their collaboration in the movie premiere.

Recall that Savage's mother had reacted to the way the singer kissed in one of the scenes of her movie.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Savage about her movie. Here are some of the comments below:

@pee_porschee:

"Tiwa herself is aesthetics….cos why not."

@iamdimeji_:

"This is the look."

@_meemee_nm:

"You're in my head Mami still can't explain drive me insane."

@lala:

"Gorgeous."

@jagaz1__:

"We are ready my queen."

@big_easylove:

"You look hot."

@iam_abictech:

"We dey wait."

@lolaoj:

"A look!"

@lean_magic:

"Can't get enough."

@the_toyobaby:

"Beautiful queen @tiwasavage."

@female_ghost21:

"My Mamacita."

Tiwa Savage confirms release date of her movie

Legit.ng had reported that Savage had updated her fans about her first film, Garri and Water.

The mother of one had announced her debut in the make-believe world with her first film.

Savage said her movie would be released on Prime Video on May 10

