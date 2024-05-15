A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video of his grandmother who has several tattoos on her body

In the video, he displayed her hands and some other parts of her body covered in different kinds of tattoos

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A video of a Nigerian grandmother with numerous tattoos has captured the attention of many.

The trending clip was shared via the TikTok app by her grandson identified as Abijo Olumide.

Grandma displays her tattoos Photo credit: @o_plunger/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grandmother's tattoos on her body gets attention

Olumide who's identified on the platform as @o_plunger held his grandma's hands which was covered in tattoos.

He also showed off her neck, face and some other parts of her body which had similar tattoos all over them.

While sharing the video via his account, the young man asked netizens to meet his beautiful grandma.

Reactions trail elderly woman with tattoos

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok had different things to say about the woman's tattoos.

@Emerald_thebarber said:

"My grandma has tattoo on her face, back, stomach and hands. One day she saw a boy she knew that drew tattoo on his arm and pierced earring, then this."

@Tunde Møøre wrote:

"My mom self have it for her hand me self won draw Tat she call family meeting for my head."

@LiViNG D3AD commented:

"My mom sef get. Nd I told her I wan to draw tattoo she say dem no born my papa well make I do am."

@Anu reacted:

"Much love to all Grandma wey be baddie for Thier youth days hardly will you see grandpa with tattoos."

@Omonikara added:

"Mum must be so popular during her youth o ah ha. My mum has just little on her arm all those (xiiiixixxi)."

Watch the video below:

Lady's weird tattoo trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's decision to tattoo a straight line on one side of her body left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

The tattoo comprised of a straight line drawn from the back of her ear all the way through her shoulder, arm and down to her middle finger.

Source: Legit.ng