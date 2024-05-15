Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has stirred emotions online as he reacts to the viral video of Portable getting arrested over his N14m car debt

In a video post shared on his page, Verydarkman cleared the air about Portable's arrest and how he could've handled the situation better

The activist also noted that the arrest wasn't for the G-Wagon he acquired from Unique Motors; instead, it was for the Mercedes Benz GLE he got afterwards

Popular social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, in a trending video, has shared his thoughts about the recent arrest of controversial singer Portable.

Verydarkman spoke about how Portable was manhandled during his arrest and why he feels it is wrong.

Verydarkman weighs in on Portable's recent arrest and how things could've been handled better. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@portablebaeby/@benhundeyin

The commentator also cleared the air about the car dealer that got Portable arrested. VDM noted that it was Unique Motors who arrested Portable; instead, it was Temmy Autos.

Verydarkman also slammed the Nigerian police for taking the complainant along for the arrest, noting that it was wrong.

VDM talks about Portable's debt

In his trending video, the social media activist also shared how Portable could've handled things better.

He shared that the singer should've just gone with the police officers without any resistance, and all they would have done was to re-draft their repayment agreement.

Verydarkman, however, fired a couple of shots at Portable Zazu, noting that he was trying too much to impress the streets and was living above his means.

Read an excerpt of VDM's comment below:

"Better live within your means make them no dr@g you for ground like Portable, peer pressure is a disease, societal pressure is a disease... Tony montana fly gate sha."

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to VDM's video about Portable

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's analysis about Portable's arrest:

@Esther Kapindi:

"Very well said. Live within your means."

@InobemeVictor:

"I tire ooo, na celebrity Dem dey rub for ground like that?"

@Jerry Oluwa Kings Chosen:

"So many of them are in debits All because fam and trend."

@Goodness Solomon:

"Living within your means it's very important else embarrassment will follow."

@Damilare Drey:

"The werey jump fence."

@John Bisong:

"Na big smoke them dey handle like this."

@Oluwa David:

"A very wise and mature analysis kudos Bruder.."

@Sam Okonji:

"Oga a police PRO said it's allowed to record them while on duty bcos they are public servants, and you don't need their consent for that."

@Harriman Dmd:

"This is very embarrassing and degrading."

@Adegbuji-Onikoyi Abolade Ahmed:

"Omo this portable guy na real werey, how did he jump that gate so easy with just one lift."

@Abolade Ahmed:

"He should have just entered the car peacefully and sit comfortably, the way he ran sef makes him more guilty instead of letting them drag him like a goat into the car."

@Jo Hn:

"Omo! See as dem embarrass a whole superstar for public."

