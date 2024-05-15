Gift Worlu, the commissioner for housing in Rivers state, has resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara's cabinet.

Worlu's resignation was contained in a letter on Wednesday, May 15. He directed the letter to the governor through the office of the secretary to the state government.

The commissioner will be the second to resign from Fubara's cabinet within the same day. Hours ago, the state's commissioner for education, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, announced his resignation from the state executive council in a letter.

Worlu said resigning was one of the toughest decisions he had made in life. He stated that his resignation was due to the toxic working environment in Governor Fubara's administration.

He also cited the governor's attempt to fuse the legislative arm with the executive as another reason for his decision to dump the government.

Recall that following an impeachment threat from the state assembly last week, the governor visited the assembly premises and said that the complex was his property.

Governor Fubara subsequently issued an executive order that all legislative activities will now take place at the executive quarter, an order that has been widely criticised by many public commentators.

Worlu's letter reads in part:

"One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers state."

