Aashna Hegde's biography: age, parents, sister, boyfriend

Who is Aashna Hegde? She is an Indian model, entrepreneur, TV personality, and social media influencer. She gained social media fame by sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram and posting engaging content on YouTube. The model has also appeared in music videos such as Dooriyan, Befikar, and Bas Tu Dikhti Hai.

Aashan Hegde has made significant achievements as a model and content creator, including being the first Indian influencer to feature at the New York Fashion Week as a showstopper. She is popular on Instagram and has a YouTube channel that shares varied entertaining content.

Profile summary

Full name Aashna Hegde Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Karnataka, India Current residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pakhi Hedge Stepfather Umesh Hedge Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Aditya Kumar Profession Social media influencer, model, TV personality Instagram @aashnahedge YouTube Aashna Hegde

Aashna Hegde's biography

The Indian model was born in Karnataka, India. Her parents separated when she was 6, and she was raised alongside her younger sister Khushi by their mother, Pakhi. Later, her mother married Umesh Hedge, a film director and entrepreneur.

Aashna Hegde’s mother is an Indian producer, talent manager, and actress known for her appearance in numerous Bollywood films.

On the other hand, Aashna Hegde’s sister is a professional model and content creator with a massive audience on TikTok.

When is Aashna Hegde’s birthday?

The entertainer marks her birthday on 7 February every year and was born in 1995. She is 27 years old as of January 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What has Aashna been up to?

Aashna is a model, online content creator, and TV personality. She began modelling at a young age and currently uses the opportunity to showcase trendy outfits at multiple fashion events. She shares her modelling shots on Instagram with more than 1 million followers.

Her self-titled YouTube channel, created in November 2010, has 831 thousand subscribers as of writing. She uploads makeup tutorials, travelling vlogs, fashion tips, Q&As, and other entertaining content.

The model has appeared in music videos, such as Dooriyan by Zaeden, Befikar by Tanzeek Khan, and Bas Tu Dikhti Hai by Aditya Kumar. She also appeared in the 2019 celebrity talk show By Invite Only.

Besides being an entertainer, she is an entrepreneur owning Out Of Stock, an online apparel store retailing a wide range of women's outfits.

What is the net worth of Aashna Hegde?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She has a thriving entertainment career with multiple income streams, including modelling, singing, and social media influencing.

Does Aashna Hegde have a boyfriend?

Yes, she is dating Aditya Kumar. Aashna Hegde’s boyfriend is an Indian artist and entrepreneur, and the couple has been together for a while. They are both internet personalities and are not shy about sharing their pictures on social media.

Aashna Hegde’s measurements

The content creator stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Aashna Hegde

What is Aashna Hegde’s age? She is 27 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 7 February 1995. Who is Aashna Hegde’s father? She has a stepfather, Umesh Hedge, who married her mother, Pakhi, after her parents separated. Where does Aashna Hegde live now? She resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. What is Aashna Hedge’s profession? She is a social media influencer, model, and TV personality. How much is Aashna Hegde worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Who is Aashna Hegde dating? The model’s partner is Aditya Kumar, an artist and entrepreneur. How tall is Aashna Hegde? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Aashna Hegde is an online content creator and model boasting a massive audience on Instagram and YouTube. She is dating Aditya Kumar and currently resides in Mumbai, India.

