A Nigerian lady shared the story of a man who she bumped into in the street and decided to help him

The lady said the man was unconscious when she found him and she contacted to police to intervene

She said she took the man to the hospital and he regained consciousness but still can't remember much

A Nigerian lady has said she found a man in the street and decided to take him to the hospital.

She said the man was unconscious when she saw him lying lifelessly.

The lady said the man can only remember a few things. Photo credit: X/Daniel Regha.

Source: Twitter

According to the story, the man can't remember much of what happened to him or where he hails from.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Funmi Azike said she found the man along Works Road, G.R.A. Lagos.

She said:

"He was lying by the road (looking dead), along Works Road, G.R.A. Lagos. I have no idea what happened to him. He only mentioned Femi when asked days after he came out of coma. He also mentioned Iwo. He's out of critical condition. He's undergoing physio."

Asked if she contacted the police, Funmi said:

"Yes. They told me to call emergency, which I did. They tried to call too. With no success and after some hours, they gave me permission to take him to the hospital."

The man's story was also shared on X by popular influencer, Daniel Regha. He said:

"Pls help this man find his family. Hello everyone, the man in this picture (Femi) who is believed to hail from Iwo, Osun State was found unconscious August 10, 2024 along Works Road, GRA, Lagos. He was in a critical condition & was in coma for 3 weeks. Now he just got consciousness but doesn't seem to remember anything. Pls let's help him locate his family members. If u know him or have any info, kindly call Funmi - 08032317364."

See the post below:

Broke student finds help

A 300-level microbiology student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna has testified about the financial help she got after declaring she is a Chosen.

The young lady, who is not a member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church, had joined the bandwagon in doing the "I'm a Chosen" trend.

According to the lady, she had jokingly made the declaration at first and later on said it with faith and something unexpected happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng