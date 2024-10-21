The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as the president of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, has lost his wife Modupe Dada

She died on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at a hospital in Ikeja surrounded by her family after a brief illness

The deceased was described as a loving wife, mother, and friend, who always put family and Africa first

Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada, the wife of the executive producer and president of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Mike Dada, has died.

Born on May 5, 1976, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, the deceased breathed her last on October 19, 2024, at the Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos state, after a brief illness. She was 48 years old.

Her family was with her when she died, and they have been thrown into mourning since her passing.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 21, Mr Dada, who is also the managing director, PRM Africa Marketing and Communications, said his late wife was a believer in family values, community service, inclusivity, and had the gift of compassion, and love for God and Africa.

AFRIMA president shares his wife's personality

According to Mr. Dada, his wife was loving and showed affection to those who came in contact with her. Besides, she placed her family as a priority. In his words:

"Modupe was a true and loving wife and mother indeed. She lived all her life in the banking and entertainment industry and brought to us the affection and compassion that we have come to love so much. She was a loving wife, mother and friend, who always put family and Africa first. Her passing has left a void that will be impossible to fill."

AFRIMA's president's wife burial arrangement

The family has announced the burial arrangements of Modupe Dada. A service of songs will be held by 5.00 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Grace Assembly, Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos State.

Farewell service holds Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10.00 am at the same venue. Private Interment follows immediately. The deceased was survived by two children and relatives.

AFRIMA pays tribute to Mohbad

Earlier, AFRIMA mourned the tragic passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad and highlighted the urgent need to institutionalize the music entertainment industry.

Mohbad's sudden demise on September 12, 2023, has prompted a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

AFRIMA's president Mike Dada expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a promising talent in Africa's burgeoning music industry, emphasizing the tragic nature of the event.

