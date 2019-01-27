Top 8 Nigerian musicians with private jets and how much they cost

Owing a private aircraft is no mean fit. This is a luxury only a few get in life. Only the affluent, among them musicians and politicians, can afford an aircraft in Nigeria. Nigerian musicians with private jets can access any part of the world without strain. They have no worries when attending shows or events in different places.

A collage of some of the top Nigerian musicians with jets. Photo: @davido, @cuppymusic, @iamkingrudy (modified by author)



Did you know there are only a handful of Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2022? Investing in an aircraft requires a fat pocket because it is a pretty pricey venture. Some talented artists have achieved an impressive financial status, allowing them to own these luxury machines.

Top Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2022

Check out the list of the top Nigerian artists who own aeroplanes in 2022.

1. Wizkid

Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 16th July 1990

Wizkid is a top singer and songwriter from Surulere, Ikeja. The artist keeps details of his life quiet and is barely as flashy as other artists are.

Bobrisky, a famous socialite, recently revealed the artist had acquired an aircraft but did not make a fuss about it in the media. Wizkid's private jet is valued at a staggering $40 million.

2. Davido

Davido pictured outside and inside his aircraft. Photo: @davido (modified by author)

Full name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 21st November 1992

Davido is a talented singer, songwriter and record producer. His music is a blend of traditional African tunes and global mainstream pop. He is one of the youngest Nigerians to own a plane.

Davido bought his jet in 2018. He revealed his plane was on its way and that he was the youngest person in Nigeria with a jet! The artist's father owns a Bombardier Global Express 6000 with an estimated price of $62 million.

3. P-Square

Peter and Paul Okoye inside their aircraft. Photo: @iamkingrudy (modified by author)

Full names: Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye

Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 18th November 1981

Peter and Paul Okoye are twins from Ifite Dunu, Anambra State. The two previously worked together using the stage name P-Square. As solo artists, Paul Nonso Okoye goes by Rudeboy, while his brother Peter goes by Mr. P.

The two purchased a jet in 2012 from an Arabian country. While the aircraft cost several millions of dollars, they did not reveal how much it cost them.

4. Don Jazzy

Full name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 26th November 1982

Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer from Umuahia and the CEO of Mavin Records. He keeps details of his assets away from the cameras. Even so, he is believed to be one of the artists with a private aircraft whose worth is yet to be established.

5. Phyno

Phyno pictured inside an aircraft and in a white tee. Photo: @phynofino (modified by author)

Full name: Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 9th October 1986

Phyno is a singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer from Anambra. Fans best know him for rapping in the Igbo language. The artist has shared pictures of himself in a private aircraft and is believed to own one. However, he is yet to give an official statement about its ownership.

6. DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy inside her aircraft. Photo: @cuppymusic (modified by author)

Full name: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 11th November 1992

DJ Cuppy is a famous disc jockey and producer from Lagos, best known as business magnate Femi Otedola's daughter. She is a daddy's girl who loves pink. She is known for her flashy lifestyle on social media and is often pictured travelling in her dad's aircraft worth over $60 million.

7. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Save boarding her aircraft and sitting inside it. Photo: @tiwasavage (modified by author)

Full name: Tiwatope Savage

Tiwatope Savage Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 5th February 1980

Tiwa Savage is a famous singer born in Isale Eko. She relocated to the United Kingdom when she was 11. The queen of Naija music often poses for snaps in a private jet. She is yet to confirm whether she owns it.

8. Olamide

Olamide pictured when dancing and sitting on a couch. Photo: @Olamide (modified by author)

Full name: Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 15th March 1989

Olamide is a rapper and singer from Bariga, Ikeja. He is one of the most influential African artists, and his music is in Yoruba and English. In 2018, he announced his dream of owning a private aircraft. While he has been spotted travelling in one, it is not clear whether his dream has come true yet.

How much is a private jet in Naira?

The price range for a private aircraft ranges from about 1.14 billion Naira ($2 million) to 2.85 trillion Naira ($500 million), depending on the size and features.

Does Wizkid own a private jet?

Yes, it was recently revealed that the rapper bought a private jet worth about $40 million.

Does Olamide have a private jet?

Rapper Olamide expressed his dream of owning a private jet in 2018. It remains unclear whether he has bought one as of 2022.

Which Nigerian musicians have a private jet?

Wizkid and P-Square own private aeroplanes. On the other hand, DJ Cuppy and Davido are often spotted travelling in their fathers'.

How much is Tiwa Savage's private jet?

It is challenging to establish the cost because it remains unclear whether the customised aircraft she is pictured in is hers. The model is also yet to be verified.

There are only a few Nigerian musicians with private jets in 2022. Some have confirmed ownership, while others have not.

